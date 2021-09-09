40 bathroom tile inspiration ideas
Expert bathroom tile ideas:
1. Terrazzo
2. Herringbone & Chevron
3. Texture & 3D
4. Subway tiles
5. Pastel tiles
Bathroom tile colour ideas:
6. Modernist grey tiles
7. Baby blue tiles
8. Cheerful yellow tiles
9. Rainbow tiles
10. Silver and gold tiles
11. Black tiles
12. White tiles
13. Colourful tiles
14. Orange tiles
15. Gold and cream tiles
Statement tile ideas:
16. Mosaic tiles
17. Marble offset by a feature wall
18. Some tiles, some wallpaper
19. Unusually shaped tiles
20. Checkered tiles
Material and texture bathroom tile ideas:
21. Brick and tiles
22. Marble
23. Mother of pearl tiles
24. Travertine tiles
25. Slate tiles
26. Concrete with wood
27. Stone tiles
28. Wood panels with tiles
29. Granite tiles
Bathroom tile pattern ideas:
30. Vertical striped tiles
31. Horizontal striped tiles
32. Textured pebble mosaic tiles
33. Feature tile wall
34. Portuguese tiles
35. Geometric feature tile wall
36. Geometric tiles
37. Ornate wallpaper with white floor tiles
38. Hexagonal feature tiles
39. Square feature tiles
40. Marble with herringbone
Expert bathroom tile ideas
Here are 5 tasteful tile trends and how to use them in your bathroom, as shared by Houzz Australia & New Zealand Editor, Vanessa Walker, with Canstar. These ideas are based on popular styles and input from industry professionals, to help inspire you to create the bathroom of your dreams.
1. Terrazzo
Terrazzo continues its reign as one of the biggest bathroom tiling trends. This tile is popular at an international scale and has made regular appearances at the annual Cersaie International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings trade fair in Bologna, Italy, evolving into new shapes, sizes and finishes.
Terrazzo is a composite material, usually a concrete base mixed with other small materials such as granite, marble or ceramics. The colour is usually neutral, but can also appear freckled in pink, blue and green.
2. Herringbone & Chevron
While these classic designs are not new to the bathroom scene, their resurgence suggests many homeowners are looking to create a timeless look in their contemporary home. Keep in mind that particularly with this style of intricate pattern, it could be a good idea to consider calling in a professional to install your tiles.
3. Texture & 3D
A number of homeowners are now going above and beyond the standard flat-surface tiles with a growing trend towards texture, whether that be through raw finishes such as concrete and timber, or actual 3D tiles with grooves and curves. Bathroom lighting will bounce off these textured surfaces, so you may want to choose your lights wisely.
4. Subway
Going one step further than the classic subway tiles that many of us have come to know and love, in some cases these tiles are now being stacked vertically, challenging the norm but ultimately creating a new and exciting design for us to incorporate into our bathrooms. These tiles, whether vertical or horizontal, generally work extremely well to transform smaller bathrooms.
5. Pastel colours
While all-white tiles may historically be the undisputed king of bathroom floors and walls, pastel colours certainly deserve an honourable mention. Millennial pink and sage green have become beloved colours for interiors and recently we have seen them starting to move into bathrooms and kitchens.