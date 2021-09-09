In this article, we share 40 bathroom tile ideas that showcase different colours, textures and patterns to creative effect.

Expert bathroom tile ideas

Here are 5 tasteful tile trends and how to use them in your bathroom, as shared by Houzz Australia & New Zealand Editor, Vanessa Walker, with Canstar. These ideas are based on popular styles and input from industry professionals, to help inspire you to create the bathroom of your dreams.

1. Terrazzo

Terrazzo continues its reign as one of the biggest bathroom tiling trends. This tile is popular at an international scale and has made regular appearances at the annual Cersaie International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings trade fair in Bologna, Italy, evolving into new shapes, sizes and finishes.

Terrazzo is a composite material, usually a concrete base mixed with other small materials such as granite, marble or ceramics. The colour is usually neutral, but can also appear freckled in pink, blue and green.

2. Herringbone & Chevron

While these classic designs are not new to the bathroom scene, their resurgence suggests many homeowners are looking to create a timeless look in their contemporary home. Keep in mind that particularly with this style of intricate pattern, it could be a good idea to consider calling in a professional to install your tiles.

3. Texture & 3D

A number of homeowners are now going above and beyond the standard flat-surface tiles with a growing trend towards texture, whether that be through raw finishes such as concrete and timber, or actual 3D tiles with grooves and curves. Bathroom lighting will bounce off these textured surfaces, so you may want to choose your lights wisely.

4. Subway

Going one step further than the classic subway tiles that many of us have come to know and love, in some cases these tiles are now being stacked vertically, challenging the norm but ultimately creating a new and exciting design for us to incorporate into our bathrooms. These tiles, whether vertical or horizontal, generally work extremely well to transform smaller bathrooms.

5. Pastel colours

While all-white tiles may historically be the undisputed king of bathroom floors and walls, pastel colours certainly deserve an honourable mention. Millennial pink and sage green have become beloved colours for interiors and recently we have seen them starting to move into bathrooms and kitchens.

Bathroom tile colour ideas

6. Modernist grey tiles

7. Baby blue tiles

8. Cheerful yellow tiles

9. Rainbow tiles

10. Silver and gold tiles

11. Black tiles

12. White tiles

13. Colourful tiles

14. Orange tiles

15. Gold and cream tiles

Statement tile ideas

16. Mosaic tiles

17. Feature wall with surrounding tiles

18. Marble offset by a feature wall

19. Unusually shaped tiles

20. Checkered tiles

Material and texture bathroom tile ideas

21. Brick and tiles

22. Marble

23. Mother of pearl tiles

24. Travertine tiles

25. Slate tiles

26. Concrete with wood

27. Stone tiles

28. Wood panels with tiles

29. Granite tiles

Bathroom tile pattern ideas

30. Vertical striped tiles

31. Horizontal striped tiles

32. Textured pebble mosaic tiles

33. Feature tile wall

34. Portuguese tiles

35. Geometric feature tile wall