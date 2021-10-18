A number of states and territories are offering travel and dining vouchers. Here’s a guide to what’s on offer.

In a bid to boost tourism and support local businesses that have suffered as a result of COVID-19, many state governments are once again introducing vouchers that can be used for travel and dining.

One example is the Great Queensland Getaway – an $8 million tourism campaign offering discounts on flights, accommodation and tourism experiences to incentivise Queenslanders to book a local holiday.

Tasmania will be giving away 10,000 vouchers, valued at $300, to people living in South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland to encourage them to visit the Apple Isle.

And, while not strictly new, the NSW government has expanded the Dine and Discover voucher scheme, offering an extra two vouchers.

Here’s a closer look at these programs, information on how to apply, and the dates you need to know. Keep in mind the details were current at the time of writing but may change.

Queensland: Great Queensland Getaway

The Great Queensland Getaway gives Queenslanders up to 50% off Queensland tours and attractions.

How much is on offer: Up to $200.

Who is eligible: This offer is available to Queensland residents aged 18 and over.

How to apply: You can choose from four ‘zones’ and apply for a promo code online. You’ll have to provide your personal details including full name, email address, date of birth, phone number, postcode and proof of identity number.

Key dates: The deals will be available until 6pm AEST, Sunday 31 October unless sold out sooner. Travel can be taken from 18 October until 12 December 2021 (airfares) or through until 23 January 2022 and beyond (all other deals).

How you will be able to use it: The promo code will give you 50% off tours and attractions across Queensland through participating providers. You can get up to $100 off in South East, Central and Western Queensland, and up to $200 off in North Queensland. You can use your promo code to redeem your discount when you book. You can only get one promo code per zone.

New South Wales: Dine & Discover NSW

The Dine & Discover NSW program was originally a set of four vouchers – two for eating out and two for entertainment and recreation. It will be expanded to six vouchers in total.

How much is on offer: You can get six x $25 vouchers, worth $150 in total. Some residents may have accessed some of the vouchers already.

Who is eligible: The vouchers are available to NSW residents aged 18 and over.

How to apply: You can apply through the ServiceNSW website or via the Service NSW app. You’ll need a MyServiceNSW account to apply. If you have already applied you won’t need to reapply for the two extra vouchers.

Key dates: The additional two vouchers are expected to be available in December. All vouchers are valid until 30 June 2022.

How you can use the vouchers: Three of the $25 vouchers can be used for takeaway meals and dining in restaurants, cafes, bars, wineries, pubs and clubs while the other three can be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues. They can only be used at participating NSW businesses that are registered as COVID Safe.

The vouchers can be used seven days a week, including public holidays. They can’t be used for third-party delivery services, tobacco, alcohol or gambling.

You’ll need to present the voucher QR code on the app when paying. If you don’t have a mobile, you can present a printed voucher or voucher code instead.

It’s worth noting that they can only be used once – if the bill is less than $25 the remaining balance is given up and can’t be used.

Tasmania: Tassie Holiday Voucher

The Tassie Holiday Voucher program will be offered to residents in South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland to boost tourism to the state.

How much is on offer: Up to $300 – $200 for accommodation and $100 for tours and attractions.

Who is eligible: The vouchers will be available to residents 18 years and over in South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland.

How to apply: You will need to enter a ballot to go in the running to win one of 10,000 vouchers. Winners will be chosen at random.

Key dates: The ballot will be open from 9am 29 October 2021 (AEDT) and close at 5pm on 2 November 2021 (AEDT). Winners will be notified by 3 November 2021. The vouchers must be used for travel between 4 November and 31 December 2021.

How you will be able to use them: You will be able to search available product listings and book directly using an online marketplace being set up specifically for the program.

What about the other states?

Canberra, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory do not have any offers available at the time of writing. Victoria intends to roll out a fourth round of the Regional Travel Voucher Scheme and will release 80,000 vouchers, each valued at $200, to encourage Victorians to spend time in regional Victoria.

