Provider Deal Cost without vouchers Cost with vouchers Saving Sea Life Aquarium Sydney One free admission* $96** $48 $48 Vessel Dining & Bar One complimentary main course*** $70 $35 $35 Lawrence Dry Cleaners 20% off total bill $50 $40 $10 The Iconic 20% off $60 $48 $12 Christiane’s Hair 25% off $100 $75 $25 Totals $376 $246 $130

Source: entertainment.com.au, https://www.visitsealife.com/sydney/tickets-passes/, 10 October 2021.*When another full price general admission of equal or greater value is purchased. **Cost of entry at door. ***When another main course of equal or greater value is purchased.

As the table shows, in just seven days Bill and Sue could save $130 – almost double the cost of their annual membership. The downside is that they spent $246 to pocket the discounts.

This is where the catch lies. You need to spend to save, and that can be a problem if you’re tempted to spend more than usual solely to score a discount.

To be fair, the savings can be applied to regular household purchases. A 4% discount on Supermarket Store eGift Cards, for example, could cut the cost of groceries you’re already buying. The savings will vary according to the city you select, however, so it’s important to check which discounts and outlets are available for your preferred city.

How does Entertainment Membership work?

You will need to download the Entertainment app and activate your membership. You can then use the app to redeem discount vouchers.

The app has a number of useful functions. You can search for nearby businesses offering discounts or you can use the app to keep track of the savings you’ve received to date.

Entertainment Membership can be shared with up to five family members or devices in your household. To share membership, the new user will also need to download the app. It’s important to note that membership is linked so once one person uses an offer it can not be used again. ‍

What locations are available?

There are 20 cities to choose from including all of the capital cities and selected regional locations. They are:

Adelaide

Brisbane & Sunshine Coast

Cairns, Palm Cove & Port Douglas

Canberra

Darwin

Geelong & Ballarat

Gold Coast & Northern NSW

Hobart and Surrounds

Launceston, North West Tasmania and Surrounds

Melbourne

Newcastle, Central Coast & Hunter

Perth

Sydney

Townsville

Wollongong, The South Coast & Southern Highlands

How much does it cost?

Membership is available at tiered rates. The cheapest option is a single city 13-month membership for $69.99. This covers you for the city you choose that best matches your area.

The next tier is a multi-city membership. This lets you pocket savings across Australia and New Zealand at a cost of $119.99 for 13 months. Alternatively, you can buy a multi-city membership lasting two years (24 months) for $229.99.

At the time of writing, you could get a free multi-city upgrade which means you could get access to all 20 cities for $69.99 – a saving of $50.





Where can I buy it?

Entertainment Membership can be purchased online from the website of your favourite non-profit organisation. You can choose from the Cancer Council, Canteen and The Smith Family, to name a few. It’s possible to purchase membership direct from the Entertainment membership website. The cost is the same across each option.

The bottom line

Depending on your circumstances, an Entertainment Membership could offer the potential to save big dollars over the course of a year on a wide variety of purchases. And you might enjoy the feel-good factor of knowing you’re supporting a worthy cause.

The trick is not to change your normal spending patterns just to take advantage of discounts. If you can manage this, Entertainment Membership can offer value for money, depending on your lifestyle and needs.

Cover image source: Atstock Productions/Shutterstock.com