How much can you afford to borrow for a home on your salary?

Find out how much you can afford to borrow on a $75k, $100k or $125k salary without suffering from mortgage stress.

If you are thinking about getting on the property ladder one of the questions you’ll probably be asking yourself is how much can you afford to spend on a home. The answer to this comes down to three key factors.

The first is how much you have saved already. You will need at least a 5% deposit to secure a loan and, if you want to avoid lenders mortgage insurance, in most cases you’ll need a 20% deposit. You’ll also need some extra money for the upfront costs that come with buying a property such as stamp duty and conveyancing fees.

The second factor is how much a lender will actually lend you. “Lenders ultimately are making sure that you can afford the loan you’re applying for,” explained Marcus Roberts, founder of Brighter Finance. “Some of the factors that go into their decision include your income and stability of employment, your living expenses, your other debts and liabilities, your credit history and whether you’ve met previous obligations etcetera.” There are a number of online calculators you can use that will provide an estimate but if you want to be certain then it’s best to get formal pre-approval.

Finally, it’s important to think about how much you can realistically afford in repayments. You don’t want to stretch yourself too thin and end up suffering from mortgage stress. Generally speaking, if you want to avoid mortgage stress you should be spending less than 30% of your pre-tax income on your home loan repayments. If you’re on a high income you may be able to afford to borrow more but 30% is one of the most commonly used benchmarks.

How much can you afford to borrow if you want to avoid mortgage stress?

The Canstar research team crunched the numbers to show you how much you can afford to borrow on various salaries if you want to avoid mortgage stress.

As the table below shows, if you are on a single income of $75,000 a year you could afford to borrow $334,846. Assuming you had a 20% deposit, that would mean you could potentially buy a home worth about $418,000.

A couple with a combined income of $120,000 could afford to borrow about $535,000 which could potentially get them a property worth a little more than $670,000 (again assuming a 20% deposit).

How much can you borrow to avoid mortgage stress?

← Mobile/tablet users, scroll sideways to view full table →

Single income Gross income Borrowing capacity Property value w/ 20% deposit $50,000 $223,350 $279,188 $75,000 $334,846 $418,558 $100,000 $446,521 $558,152 $125,000 $558,196 $697,746 Joint income Gross combined income* Borrowing capacity Property value w/ 20% deposit $90,000 $401,851 $502,314 $120,000 $535,861 $669,827 $160,000 $714,542 $893,177

Source: www.canstar.com.au – 22/11/2021. Borrowing capacity calculation assumes 29.99% of gross income is utilised for mortgage repayments. Monthly repayment calculation assumes an assessment rate of 5.37% (average rate of new borrowing in Sep 2021 from RBA Housing Lending Rates + 3% buffer), principal and interest repayments and 30 year loan term. *Combined income of $90k, $120k and $160k is made up of single incomes of $50k and $40k, $75k and $45k, and $100k and $60k, respectively.

Why it’s important to be prepared for rate rises

When working out how much you can realistically afford to borrow you need to also think ahead. “It’s important to consider the cost of the loan you’re looking to take out, not just at today’s rates, but also if rates were to increase by 1% or more. Would you still feel comfortable with the cost of the loan when interest rates move in the years ahead, or would it put you under any financial stress?” said Mr Roberts.

“Whilst we don’t have a crystal ball and can’t predict where rates will be in a few years if you have the capacity to pay your loan with an additional 1% to 2% interest rate increase, you’re preparing yourself should rates start to move.”

As Mr Roberts pointed out: “If you’re finding it hard to meet the monthly repayments based on today’s figures, it will be much harder if rates do increase in the months and years ahead.”

If you are starting to think about purchasing a home, Mr Roberts suggested that you work out the loan repayments you’d need and start to budget based on those repayments now before you get a loan so you know what to expect. “If after a couple of months, you find that achievable, that will provide some reference that you can meet a similar loan repayment,” he said.

Cover image source: StratfordProductions/Shutterstock.com