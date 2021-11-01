Sale events like Click Frenzy or Black Friday can be a great way to nab a bargain. Find out the dates to pop in your diary and follow our 10 tips to supersize the savings.

Why pay full price when shopping? The annual calendar is jam-packed with sales that may help you save some serious coin. It can pay to plan ahead and be prepared for these events. Check out our 12-month guide of upcoming sales to help you do just that.

Your 2021-2022 sales calendar

← Mobile/tablet users, scroll sideways to view full table →

Month Sale What we know so far November 2021 9 Click Frenzy – The Main Event Sale Click Frenzy’s website suggests discounts of up to 99%. 11 Singles’ Day It’s a massive retail event in China, and Singles Day sales are gaining traction here in Australia. 26-29 Black Friday to Cyber Monday The two dates have pretty much merged into a four-day bargain-fest. JB Hi-Fi is hinting at savings of up to 50%. Other big names to come on board include Myer, Big W, The Iconic and Target. December 2021 14 Free Shipping Day Watch for retailers offering zero shopping costs in the countdown towards Christmas. 26 Boxing Day sales The big one! Make a day of it as this is one sale when some of the best bargains can be found in-store rather than online. January 2022 Mid-late Jan Back to School sales Not just a chance to kit out the kids for less, Back to School sales often see discounts on office equipment and stationery – great if you’re working from home. 26 Australia Day sales In 2021 big-name retailers from Woolworths to David Jones offered Oz Day bargains. February 2022 1 Chinese New Year sales 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, and Chinese New Year could see you stalk exciting savings. Harvey Norman was among the retailers to offer bargains to celebrate the lunar New Year. 14 Valentine’s Day sales Potentially score savings on perfume, chocolates and jewellery. March 2022 Month-long ‘March Madness’ sales Keep an eye out for March-themed sales – in 2021, JB Hi-Fi offered savings of up to 20%. April 2022 15-18 Easter sales Hop into big retailers like The Good Guys, which has already committed to a 2022 Easter Sale. Remember, Easter eggs will be heavily discounted on Easter Sunday – a chance to pick up some cheap-cheap chocolates. May 2022 8 Mother’s Day sales Bag a bargain in the run-up to the second Sunday in May. 17 Click Frenzy – May Mayhem sale Click Frenzy has locked in the date – only the savings remain a secret. June 2022 Month-long End of financial year sales The mid-year sales kick off in June, when retailers want to boost their results for the financial year. July 2022 Month-long Winter sales Yes, July is mid-winter but retailers will be keen to shift stock to make space for Spring products. August 2022 TBC Afterpay Day Stay tuned for whether Afterpay Day will return in 2022, in 2021 it was a chance to pocket serious savings. September 2022 4 Father’s Day sales Grab bargains on blokey gifts. In 2021 BWS offered tempting Dad’s Day deals. October 2022 Late October Pre-Black Friday sales Yes, some retailers get in early. Look for discounting ahead of November’s official Black Friday sales.

10 ways to shop smart and save

Bagging a bargain isn’t just about stocking up at sale time. To really max the value it pays to plan ahead. Here are 10 ways to supersize the savings.

1. Draw up a list

It’s easy to get caught up in the hype and overspend at sales. Remember the golden rule – it’s only a bargain if you really need the item. Stay on track by making a list of what you actually need. That way you can keep your budget in good shape while also ticking off your wishlist.

2. Stay in the know

Never miss a bargain. Some retailers provide a sneak peek of the savings. Sign up for retailers’ email alerts or follow their social media feed for advance details of upcoming sales so that you can plan a shopping strategy.

3. Compare, compare, compare

When is a discount a dud? When another retailer is offering a better deal. Put tech to work to scope out the sweetest savings. Head to sites such as Google Shopping and GetPrice, or use price comparison apps including ShopSavvy and BuyVia to find the cheapest prices. Or use the browser extension Honey, which tracks down and applies discount coupons.

4. Save extra with cashback rewards

Pocket extra savings by shopping at cashback sites such as Cashrewards and ShopBack. The sites earn a commission on your purchases from a linked retailer, and part of the money is returned to you as a cash reward. It costs nothing to join, and it can add to your savings.

5. Watch for shipping costs

Nothing takes the buzz out of a bargain faster than freight charges. But there are ways to save on shipping costs. Google ‘free shipping codes’ to find coupons that can be applied to your purchases. Or go for one large order that sees you score free shipping.

6. Put reward points to work

A bargain is even sweeter when you don’t have to pay for it. Pay for purchases with reward points built up through loyalty schemes such as Everyday Rewards through Woolworths or Flybuys, and get more for less at sale time.

7. Watch for foreign currency fees

If you’re shopping online at overseas sites, watch for international transaction fees. Consumer watchdog, the ACCC, says these fees usually work out to 3% of the purchase price. If you regularly make overseas purchases, consider switching to a credit or debit card that comes with zero (or minimal) foreign currency fees.

8. Know when to stop

Research shows that we tend to spend more when we use non-cash payment methods – such as credit cards or buy now, pay later. So set spending limits. There’s no joy in pocketing huge savings if you’re left struggling to pay off purchases.

9. Invest while you shop

Spending at sales will leave a hole in your bank balance but you may be able to stem some of the outflow by growing savings, investments or super while you shop. Look for savings accounts that round up your small change as you spend. Grow investments with your small change on purchases through micro-investing apps such as Raiz, or build your super as you shop through cashback rewards offered by platforms such as Super Rewards.

10. Watch for scams

Scammers love sale time as much as shoppers. The ACCC reports that since August 2021, many Australians have been getting scam text messages about parcel deliveries. They usually refer to DHL or Amazon, and the text may ask you to download an app to track or organise a time for delivery. But, what you’re really downloading is malicious software called Flubot that can steal login details to your financial accounts.

“In August, the new Flubot malware scams masquerading as fake voicemail and parcel delivery scams exploded, which resulted in more than 13,000 reports in just eight weeks,” ACCC Deputy Chair, Delia Rickard, said.

“Do not click on any links in messages that come to you out of the blue, and never provide any of your personal or banking details to someone you don’t personally know and trust.”

Cover image source: ComicSans/Shutterstock.com

