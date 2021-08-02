Online shopping: 6 ways to save on shipping costs

Department stores can satisfy a variety of your shopping needs in one hit, and there are opportunities to save on delivery costs even with relatively small spends. Target comes up trumps with no-fee delivery when you spend at least $45.

If you’re stocking up on a home medicine chest, Chemist Warehouse charges a flat fee of $8.95 – or pay nothing for delivery when you spend over $50. That works out cheaper than competitor Chemist Direct where you’ll need to spend almost double ($99) to score free shipping.

Retailer Standard delivery cost Minimum spend required for free shipping Chemist Warehouse $8.95 $50 Chemist Direct $9.95- $13.95 depending on package weight $99

Home office needs

With more Australians spending less time (or none at all) in the office, stocking up on the right equipment can make working from home easier. Officeworks provides opportunities for free delivery if you spend over $55.

Both JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman base delivery costs on the item you buy and where it’s heading, with delivery costs calculated at the virtual check out.

Retailer Standard delivery cost Minimum spend required for free shipping Officeworks $5.95-$20.90 for orders under $55

$4-$14 for orders over $55

$39.95-$54.90 large items $55 next day delivery JB Hi-Fi Delivery charges based on item and location for delivery Harvey Norman Delivery charges based on weight and location for delivery

Fashion

There’s nothing like some new threads to lift our spirits during lockdowns. Head to The Iconic for free deliveries when you spend $50 or more as long as it’s not urgent. You’ll need to spend double that amount for free delivery with ASOS.

Retailer Standard delivery cost Minimum spend required for free shipping The Iconic $7.95 delivery within 1-2 business days $14.95 for same day delivery $50 within 1-2 business days ASOS $12.99 $100

Sporting goods

If you’re in the market for sport and fitness supplies, the delivery charges with both Rebel Sport and SportsPower vary according to what you buy and where you live. Spend over $150 with both to score free delivery.

Retailer Standard delivery cost Minimum spend required for free shipping Rebel Sport Cost varies according to size, weight and delivery address $150 (excludes bulky items) SportsPower Cost varies according to size, weight and delivery address $150 (items under 3kg)

Pet supplies

The pandemic has seen more Australians welcome a pet into the family fold, and the good news is that there’s no need to go fetch all the goodies your mutt or moggie needs. Spend $50 at either Pet Barn or My Pet Warehouse to skip delivery charges altogether.

Retailer Standard delivery cost Minimum spend required for free shipping Pet Barn Cost varies according to size, weight and delivery address $49 My Pet Warehouse $15 same day delivery, otherwise capped shipping costs of $4.99 $49.99

Don’t forget about returns

When you are shopping online it’s important to find out about the returns policy. While many retailers will let you return an item for a refund or exchange you may actually have to pay for the postage to return the item.

Cover image source: ESB Professional/Shutterstock.com