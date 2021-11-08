Most employees in Australia are entitled to superannuation payments. Your employer is required by law to pay them into your super fund by specific dates. We take a look at what these dates are.

Who can be paid super in Australia?

Most employees in Australia are covered by the Super Guarantee, which means employers must pay a certain amount of money into a super fund. According to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), an employer must pay super if an employee is:

18 years or over: Earning $450 or more (before tax) in a calendar month

under 18 years old: Earning $450 or more (before tax) in a calendar month and working more than 30 hours a week.

The ATO states that “this applies whether you work casual, part-time or full-time hours, and if you are a temporary resident”. Labour contractors may also be eligible (check with the ATO).

When should super be paid into my super fund by my employer?

According to the ATO, employers must pay their employees’ super at least four times a year. The money needs to be deposited into employees’ super fund accounts. The dates on which the payments must be made depend on when the work was done:

1 July to 30 September – payment due by 28 October

1 October to 31 December – payment due by 28 January

1 January to 31 March – payment due by 28 April

1 April to 30 June – payment due by 28 July

The ATO states that employers can pay more frequently than this, but the total amount due for that quarter’s payment must be made by the due dates.

