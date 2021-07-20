If you’re comparing superannuation funds, you might have come across the terms ‘industry’ and ‘retail’ super funds. So what’s the difference between the two?

What is an industry super fund?

Industry super funds were originally developed by trade unions and industry bodies to provide for their members in retirement. Originally, the various super funds were only available to people working in a certain industry, such as health or education. However, most industry super funds are now open to the public, so anyone can join. These are known as ‘public offer funds’.

Some of the biggest industry super funds include:

AustralianSuper

Aware Super

HESTA

Hostplus

Rest Super

Sunsuper

UniSuper

Industry funds are not-for-profit funds, which means profits are returned to their members. According to Moneysmart, industry super funds also typically range from low to medium cost.

While past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance, the Productivity Commission’s report into super found that not-for-profit funds outperformed retail funds on average.

Compare industry superannuation funds

What is a retail super fund?

Retail super funds are typically run by banks, investment companies and other financial institutions. The company that owns the fund generally aims to keep some profit and this is paid to shareholders of the company. Membership is typically open to anyone.

Some companies offering large retail super funds include:

AMP superannuation

BT superannuation

Colonial First State superannuation (Commonwealth Bank)

MLC superannuation (IOOF Holdings)

OnePath superannuation (IOOF Holdings)

According to Moneysmart, retail super funds often offer a range of investment options. Most retail funds range from medium to high cost, it says, but some retail funds will offer a low-cost alternative.

