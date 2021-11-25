Can I make super contributions while working overseas?

At any given time, around one million Australians are living and working overseas. It can be an exciting chance to combine work with travel, but it does raise questions about what happens to your superannuation while you’re working overseas.

No matter what age or stage of your career you’re at, it’s hard to pass up an opportunity to live and work overseas. However, amid the excitement it’s worth understanding what happens to your super while you’re away. Missing out on employer contributions when you’re working in another country could have a significant impact on the value of your super when you’re ready to retire.

What are the rules around super if I work overseas?

Even if you decide to head overseas permanently, the rules around super don’t change. If you’re an Australian citizen or permanent resident, you won’t normally be able to access your super until you reach preservation age. For most of us, that’s between the ages of 55 and 60, depending on when we were born.

Will my employer keep making super contributions if I work overseas?

The question of whether your employer will continue to make super contributions on your behalf while you’re working overseas depends on who you work for.

If you work for an Australian employer, employer-paid contributions are likely to be paid into your Australian super fund while you’re away. That’s because Australia has bilateral social security agreements with a number of countries. The idea behind these agreements is that your employer won’t double up on super contributions. Put simply, Australian employers must continue to pay super contributions for you here in Australia – but not in the country you’re working in overseas.

Your employer needs to apply for a certificate of coverage to be exempt from paying super to you overseas. This is likely to be organised by your human resources department, but it’s something worth checking with your employer before you leave Australia.

If your employer is paying superannuation guarantee contributions to your self-managed super fund (SMSF), they should ask you to check your SMSF management arrangements before you leave Australia. More information is available from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

What happens to my super if I’m not working for an Australian employer?

Things get a little more complex if you are working overseas for an employer that isn’t an Australian-based organisation.

Different countries each have their own systems of saving for retirement, and while you may be entitled to employer-paid super (depending on where you choose to live and work), a non-Australian employer is unlikely to pay contributions into your Australian super fund.

If you do accumulate super (or its equivalent) in an overseas fund, you may be able to transfer the money to your Aussie-based super fund. The ATO sets out very specific rules for this, so it’s important to speak to your Australian super fund for advice on how to complete a transfer.

Can I make super contributions while working overseas?

Yes! In fact, making super contributions of your own while you’re working overseas can be a good idea – and not just because it helps to grow your super savings.

As we’ve noted, if you work for a non-Australian employer while overseas, chances are there’ll be no employer-paid contributions heading into your super account. If there’s no activity in your super account for five years – meaning the fund receives no contributions or rollovers, and your fund can’t contact you, the ATO may flag your super as ‘lost’.

An easy way to avoid this situation is to set up a regular direct debit into your super. Even a couple of dollars added to your super each week or month will keep your account chugging along without the risk of it being considered ‘lost super’.

It’s a reminder too, that along with all the other plans you need to make before heading off to work overseas, it’s important to let your super fund know your new address so they can stay in touch.

