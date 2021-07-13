Provider Minimum Brokerage Fees Monthly Fees Online Live Trading US & UK stocks

US$9.90 $0 Yes

$0 for US, UK, CAD, JPY. For investments outside of these areas – $59.95 $0 Yes

$0 $0 Yes

This information is not an endorsement by Canstar of investments or any specific provider. Canstar is providing factual information supplied by providers. Investments are speculative, complex and involve risks. Canstar is not providing a recommendation for your individual circumstances or in relation to any particular product or provider.

Buying your first investment in the US stock market

So, you’ve made the decision to trade in the big markets. That’s the first step. However, like all brokerage accounts, getting set up is one thing, making investments is another.

The key is to remember that investing is investing – in other words, it’s the same no matter where you are. The world’s largest investment funds invest in different markets all the time, so they can capture the opportunities as they present themselves.

5 Tips for buying US stocks in Australia

Here are some tips that you can consider when trading in the US market. But, bear in mind that you should do your own research and make investment decisions based on your own personal circumstances.

1.) Start small – Always make sure you manage your risks.

2.) Understand USD – When investing in the US, you are trading in US dollars. Understand how that works for you.

3.) Know your risk – Determine your own risk factors and where possible it may be good to set a limit order for buying or selling shares.

4.) Knowledge is king – Although investing is generally universal, there are nuances that you should try to understand. For example, times that the market is open, trading rules, tax implications. Reading and speaking to others is a great way to get up to speed.

5.) Seek advice – If you are unsure, always seek the advice of your professional advisers