What is Tesla?
American company Tesla was founded in 2003 by a group of engineers who wanted to create electric vehicles that are better, quicker and more fun to drive than gasoline cars. Since then, the company has grown significantly and is now one of the largest companies on the planet (by market capitalisation). However, the company is more than a car manufacturer; they also design and produce battery energy storage from home to grid-scale, solar panels and solar roof tiles, and other related products and services.
How have Tesla stocks performed?
Tesla made it’s stock market debut in 2010 at US$3.84 and gained an impressive 2207% in its first 10 years. However, Tesla’s share price skyrocketed at the start of 2020 and in the space of less than two years the share price gained a further 1043%. Recently, Tesla shares have taken a little drive from its high of US$1222 down to its current price of US$1013. On November 6, 2021, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, tweeted that he was considering selling 10% of his share in Tesla, and that saw the shares drop by 15%. It’s not the first time that Elon Musk’s tweets have influenced markets.
How to buy Tesla shares in Australia
Tesla trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the stock ticker TSLA. To access Tesla shares you’ll need to find a broker that allows you to trade on the NASDAQ. There are several brokers in Australia that provide access to international shares such as Tesla. When comparing online share trading brokers you should consider the fees, functions and whether the platform is easy to use.
Should I invest in international shares?
There are plenty of benefits to investing overseas, including access to some of the largest companies in the world, like Facebook, and the ability to diversify your portfolio. Another advantage is the cyclical patterns of overseas markets that, at times, move in the opposite direction of the Aussie share market which can help smooth out your returns. There are a few downsides to be aware of as well, such as the currency exchange fees, the different rules and regulations, Australian tax laws, and economic and political threats.
If you are thinking of investing in Facebook you should first thoroughly research the company to ensure that it aligns with your investment goals and strategy. Also, bear in mind that past performance is not an indicator of future performance.
