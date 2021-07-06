Wondering who lead the pack in the local stock market last month? We looked at the best performing ASX 200 stocks in April 2021, and have an update on how Australia’s biggest companies have performed.

The ASX 200 gained 2.1% in June, but the best performing stocks for the month easily outshined the index. Here are the top performing stocks in June 2021:

As for Australia’s biggest companies by market cap, it was a bit of a mixed bag with some companies making respectable gains and while others made losses.

Australian and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:ANZ)

ANZ announced the decision to relax lending criteria for smaller freehold apartments that are 38 square meters or larger. Buyers now require a deposit of 20%, compared to the previous level at 50%. The decision is not a surprise as banking cycles indicate lending criteria has relaxed around a decade out from a financial crisis. ANZ share price has struggled to continue above the high in March of $29.55 which might indicate indecision among both buyers and sellers.

BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

BHP is currently ranked the second largest stock by market capitalisation on the Australian stock exchange. BHP’s share price recently fell from the all-time high price of $51.82 in May 2021 and although it appears to be finding support above $45.60, ideally price needs to pull back below this level for a sustainable rise above $51.82 in the second half of the year. Last month BHP’s share price closed just 1% higher, however, over the month price moved in a range of 9%. This seems to indicates there is not a strong commitment currently to drive the stock higher and therefore BHP may fall in the short term. Once the next low is confirmed and the stock commences a further rise this move may provide a good opportunity to enter at a lower price.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

CBA reported that the number of digital wallet payments in Australia have almost doubled from 36 million in March 2020 to 68 million in March 2021, doubling in value from $1 billion to around $2 billion. Of all digital wallets which include the other banks, Apple pay, Google pay and others, CBA’s mobile app accounts for 40% of transactions. Last month CBA’s share price closed up just 0.5%, however, over the month price moved up 8.7% to a new all-time high of $106.57. If both CBA and BHP fall this month, this will sign the start of fall into the yearly cycle low on the Australian market which is normal to see occur.

CSL Limited (CSL)

Historically CSL has proven to be one of the best stocks in the ASX top 20 for investors to hold. In the past decade the stock has gained around 764%. While some stocks fell well over 40% during COVID, CSL fell by around 30%. In June CSL traded above the previous month’s high by approximately 6% to $307.57 but ended 1.55% below the open and last week recorded a drop of 6.5%t. History demonstrates the degree of the drop is not unusual, however, there is a risk of a further short decline before the next rise occurs.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG)

In May 2021 FMG closed down by approximately 1.2%, followed by a rise of around 4% to the close in June. This is despite the current commentary on iron ore stocks having turned somewhat negative in recent months as the stocks continued to new highs. FMG’s share price is currently 12% below the all-time high of $26.40 in January 2021 and to break above this level in the short term, FMG first must trade above a psychological resistance level at $24.

Macquarie Group Limited (MQG)

Macquarie Bank’s market capitalisation currently stands at approximately $57 billion and is dwarfed by Australia’s big four banks that range from $80 to $180 billion, the latter being Australia’s biggest bank which is CBA. MQG’s share price closed up in June 2021 by 3.2% to $156.43 and is trading above this level so far in July. While MQG has the potential to rise to around $170 per share in the current quarter, if price falls below $153.60 this month the risk will increase for a fall to below $140.

National Australia Bank Limited (NAB)

The strong rise in NAB’s share price may have come to an end as the stock has been unable to move ahead for the past four months. NAB has been range bound between $27.82 and $25.80 since March 2021. Current analysis indicates that if NAB fails to trade back above $27 in the coming weeks there is a risk the stock may fall by around 9% in the current quarter. If the market does push the stock price higher the short-term target is $29 to $30.

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC)

WBC’s share price has performed well in 2021, having risen by 32% with the potential to rise a further 10 to 20%into 2022. While this is good news for shareholders, recent announcements indicate the company will pay out millions to former customers of its advice business for failing to notify them about corporate actions. Westpac shares fell 2.03% last month to $25.81 and is still around 35% below its all-time high set in 2015, therefore long term there may still be good upside in this stock.

Wesfarmers Limited (WES)

Wesfarmers has been a great growth story in recent years and the company is likely to make further acquisitions to build its businesses in coming years. Bunnings Group announced the decision to enter into an agreement to acquire Beaumont Tiles which appears to be a great addition. WES stock was up 6.7% last month to $59.10 and has the potential to rise to around $65 in 2021.

Woolworths Group Limited (WOW)

Last month WOW completed the demerger of Endeavour Group and initially the stock price fell by around 10%, however, investors received one Endeavour share for each share in WOW, representing the value of the fall. WOW traded to a high of $38.52 before falling slightly to close up 6.9%in June 2021. The analysis indicates that price is likely to rise to around $40 in 2021, however, there is a short term risk to the downside in the current quarter.

