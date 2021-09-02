Plantation shutters have the potential to set the tone of a room and shape the look and feel of a home. We look at how much you can expect to pay for plantation shutters.

This article covers:

How much do plantation shutters cost?

What are the options to finance your new plantation shutters?

What are plantation shutters made from?

Who sells plantation shutters in Australia?

Plantation shutters – also known as louvre shutters – are considered by many to be aesthetic and convenient because they typically look sleek, have adjustable louvres for light and ventilation control, and can be easily cleaned with the wipe of a cloth or a duster.

Elegant, practical and durable, the plantation shutter style was known to grace the grand homes of wealthy cotton plantation owners in America’s south during the 18th and 19th centuries, hence the name ‘plantation shutters’. However, they are believed to have first appeared in ancient Greece as stiff, marble-bladed window coverings, before the style took off across Europe and, over time, spread to America and across the globe.

Let’s look at what you may need to consider when choosing plantation shutters and the costs involved.

How much do plantation shutters cost?

The cost of plantation shutters varies depending on several factors including:

Size and number of windows

Size of the louvres

Whether the shutters need to be customised

Type of material – hardwood and aluminium shutters cost more than plastic and faux wood

Style of shutters and whether they’re for internal or external use

The manufacturer you choose

Whether you install shutters yourself or use a professional.





My Direct Blinds says you can expect to pay at least $350/sq m for plantation shutters. However, given the breadth of factors noted above, there can be wide variations in price, and Service Seeking suggests allowing anywhere from $250 to $500/sq m. While most companies will provide and install the shutters for you, separate installation costs can be in the range of $70-$100 per hour

So how can you potentially look to reduce the cost of your plantation shutters? To begin with, it could be worthwhile gathering quotes from more than one supplier and installer to find the best value. Remember too, like other businesses, companies that make plantation shutters have periodic sales, so it can pay to shop around.

You may also want to consider installing the shutters yourself to reduce costs. However, having an experienced installer do the job can lower the chances of any damage happening and possibly reduce installation time.

What are the options to finance your new plantation shutters?

There are many ways to finance a home improvement project, including:

Savings: Drawing on a savings account means you do not have to take on debt to finance the job, which means you do not have to pay interest or fees on that debt. This means that if you can afford to do so, paying for the job out of your savings will generally save you money in the long run.

Redraw/offset account on your home loan: You may consider the option of making a redraw on your home loan or using funds saved in your offset account, assuming your home loan has one or both of these features. It is wise to consider the long-term impact this could have on your mortgage, as paying for a job this way may increase the total amount you have to repay over time when interest is factored in.

Personal loan: Depending on your personal circumstances and the cost of the job, you may be able to consider using a personal loan to fund the work. This could be a secured loan or an unsecured loan. It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that interest rates are generally higher for personal loans than for home loans, and it’s a good idea to read the lender’s terms and conditions first. You can compare personal loans with Canstar.

Credit card: It may also be possible, depending on the cost and your ability to repay the debt quickly, to pay for the job on a credit card. There could be some fringe benefits for doing so, such as extra insurance cover in some cases (read the card’s Key Facts Sheet or the Product Disclosure Statement for the insurance cover to find out the conditions of the policy). Keep in mind that credit card interest rates are typically much higher than home or personal loans, and interest can quickly accumulate on large balances, so it is a good idea to weigh up your options and consider them carefully. If you don’t think you’ll be able to pay off the card’s balance in full each month, it may be worth re-considering whether a credit card is the right option for you. You can compare credit cards with Canstar.

What are plantation shutters made from?

The type of material the shutter is made out of has a major bearing on the costs. Here are some of the typical materials you can expect plantation shutters to be made of in Australia:

Vinyl shutters (considered to be the least expensive)

PVC shutters (typically cheaper than wooden shutters)

Faux wood shutters (generally more affordable than hardwood shutters)

Hardwood shutters (generally dearer than other materials)

Aluminium shutters (generally dearer than other materials)

→ Renovating a home could change what insurance cover you may need. Compare home and contents insurance providers.

Who sells plantation shutters in Australia?

There are many suppliers and manufacturers of plantation shutters across Australia. There are a range of businesses that only sell plantation shutters. Other options to try could include home decorating firms, curtains and blinds businesses, and general window dressing manufacturers. Typically, businesses specialising in shutters or other window dressing services can also arrange to have them installed for a fee. When it comes to installing shutters yourself, there are several suppliers online and major DIY retailers, such as major hardware retailers, which cater for that.

Sub edited by Milan Cuk. Updated from a story written by Petrina Berry.

Cover image source: my_photos/Shutterstock.com