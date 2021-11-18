Had enough of staring at your kitchen’s daggy splashback tiles from the 1970s? Want to upgrade your laminate benchtop to a sleek stone surface? Or perhaps you’re ready for a full demolition job to make way for a completely new design with an island bench, a butler’s pantry, stylish cabinets and integrated appliances? We take a look at the cost implications of updating your kitchen.

Kitchens are the heart of the home – a place where we gather to cook, talk, eat, work and entertain our loved ones. If you’re itching to renovate and turn your kitchen into a space that will make you feel as warm inside as a freshly-baked tray of muffins from your new oven, you’ll no doubt be wondering how much your dream will cost and what upgrades your budget will allow.

So how much can a kitchen renovation cost these days?

Unfortunately, the answer is likely to be ‘more expensive that it was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit’. Renovation costs typically rise over time, but the recent economic conditions have led to a sharp spike, according to the Cordell Construction Cost Index released by CoreLogic.

CoreLogic’s Research Director Tim Lawless said the rise in prices is because more people are building houses after a “surge in dwelling approvals”, which is being compounded by a “severe shortage of materials” due to supply chain interruptions. So more people are in need of goods, such as timber, tiles or tapware, but it is harder to buy those goods because stocks of construction products are generally lower than usual in Australia.

“The quarterly rate of growth in construction costs is happening everywhere and is not restricted to one city or state; it’s a national trend,” said Mr Lawless.

“For anyone who is looking to build or to renovate, or for someone who owns a business involved in the residential construction industry, it means they are all likely to be facing significantly higher costs.”

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) also reports that it has been more difficult for builders to find skilled tradespeople. The lack of supply also puts upward pressure on prices.

This sudden increase in costs could make it hard for home owners to work out how much a kitchen renovation might cost without obtaining a few quotes from suppliers. We’ve taken a look at possible ballpark figures, below, but keep in mind that it is hard to predict costs as the market is so volatile at present.

What’s the average cost to renovate a kitchen?

At present it is difficult to suggest a ballpark figure for the cost of renovating a kitchen. However, according to Australian trades job platform sites:

Airtasker.com states that the average cost is between $17,000 and $42,000

hipages.com.au states that the national average on their site was between $22,000 and $40,000 (November, 2021)

service.com.au states that the average cost was between $17,000 and $40,000, with costs as low as $15,000 and as high as $45,000 or more (March, 2021)

serviceseeking.com.au states that the average cost was between $50-$100/hr (November, 2021)

What are the options to finance a kitchen renovation?

How you finance the work on your kitchen may depend on how big the job is, which will impact how much it costs. There are several options available for would-be home renovators or DIY enthusiasts to consider, including:

Home loan: If this job is big enough, or you are doing a range of jobs at the same time, one choice you may consider is refinancing or restructuring your home loan, or adding a ‘line of credit’. For example, depending on your lender you may be able to add a redraw facility to your existing loan (although it’s wise to keep in mind that some fees could apply to any loan changes and there could be redraw limits). Or, you could add an offset account, which could help reduce the interest paid on your loan, while still allowing access to your money (although it’s wise to keep in mind there could be some fees involved here, too, and higher interest rates could apply to these types of loans). You can compare home loans with Canstar.

Depending on your personal circumstances and the cost of the job, you may consider using a personal loan to fund the work. This could be a secured loan, or an unsecured loan. It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that interest rates are generally higher for personal loans than for home loans, and it’s a good idea to read the lender’s terms and conditions first. You can compare personal loans with Canstar. Credit card: It may also be possible, depending on the cost and your ability to repay the debt quickly, to pay for the job on a credit card. There could be some fringe benefits for doing so, such as extra insurance cover in some cases. Keep in mind that credit card interest rates are typically much higher than home or personal loans, and interest can quickly accumulate on large balances, so it is a good idea to weigh up your options and consider them carefully. If you don’t think you’ll be able to pay off the card’s balance in full each month, it may be worth re-considering whether a credit card is the right option for you. You can compare credit cards with Canstar.

If you are considering borrowing money with a personal loan or on your credit card to finance a kitchen renovation, you may like to ask for a copy of the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) from the lender. Similarly, if you decide to refinance or take out a line of credit on your home loan, it’s a good idea to read through any relevant documents before making a decision.

When should I renovate my kitchen?

While few people renovate kitchens less than five years old, if you’re feeling guilty about wanting to renovate your decade-old kitchen, it might help to know you’re not alone.

A Housing Industry Association (HIA) Kitchens and Bathrooms survey found the overwhelming majority of kitchen renovations in Australia – 78% – were performed in homes that were between 11 and 20 years old.

What affects the cost of a kitchen renovation?

Things that could impact the cost of a kitchen renovation could include:

As discussed, the wider economic environment can impact the cost of a kitchen renovation.

The older your home is, the more extensive your kitchen renovations are likely to be in order to upgrade it. For example, if your wiring is not up to current standards, that may have to be replaced.

The physical size of your kitchen will also have an impact on the cost of upgrading it. HIA figures show the majority of kitchen renovation jobs involve enlarging the footprint or changing the physical size of a kitchen, so you might want to have a little more saved up to allow for an expansion.

Prices will also depend on the quality of the materials, fixtures and fittings you choose, and whether you hire tradespeople to install your kitchen or do it yourself.

It’s important to remember that quotes are estimates of what the work is expected to cost. These estimates could change as the project progresses, especially if there are delays caused by factors like supply issues or changes to your original plans.

New work could also uncover existing problems, such as water-damaged house frames or mould infestations, which can also mean delays, the need for more materials and, subsequently, higher costs.

When planning your budget, it can be a good idea to consider leaving room for cost overruns.

What parts of the kitchen cost what?

The materials you choose for your kitchen will have a big impact on the cost of your renovation, whether it’s for your benches, splashbacks and cabinetry or your handles, tapware and sinks. Price typically differs according to a product’s quality, style, popularity or a combination of these factors.

Generally, the higher the quality of a product, the more it will cost, as those kinds of products are often marketed as being designed to perform better over time, or to require less maintenance. For example, more expensive tap ware could have more durable washers or be made of metals less prone to corrosion. Another example is the type of surface chosen for benchtops – hard-wearing, solid stone usually costs more than cheaper, thinner laminated board.

The styling of a product can also change the cost of a product. For example, tiles can differ in price depending on how they are decorated. Generally, hand-painted tiles or artisan-glazed ceramics are considerably more expensive than mass-manufactured options in standard colours. Natural stone also usually costs more than manufactured tiles, even though they may look similar.

Architecture Australia states that using certain finishes could be more expensive than others. Below is a list of surfaces, listed from generally less expensive to the more expensive:

Average bench costs: cheapest to most expensive

Laminate bench top

Stone bench top

Hardwood timber or stainless steel bench top

Natural stone or marble bench top

Average splashback costs: cheapest to most expensive

Tile splashback (highly variable depending on type of tile)

Acrylic splashback

Glass splashback

Average cabinet costs: cheapest to most expensive

Melamine (made from compressed wood covered with paper and resin)

Polyurethane (a more durable board covered in paint that has been mixed with a hardener)

Two-pac (a special, two-part paint finish that is generally harder and more durable than other coatings)

Average appliance costs

The HIA and Archicentre average price estimates do not include appliances. These workhorses of the kitchen – stove, oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and other electrical items – can also be a considerable added expense when it comes to updating a kitchen.

Fortunately, there is also a wide range of choices and a competitive market for prices. For example, while there are some ovens available to buy for under $500, larger models with more functionality made by quality brands can run into the thousands of dollars.

When choosing an appliance, you may want to consider the size of the space available to fit it, how it will be powered or fueled (in the case of gas ovens and cooktops), and what functions you require it to perform. For example, some gas cooktops have a special fitting for woks, while others have built-in teppanyaki or grill plates. If you have solar panels installed, you may also want to consider options like running an induction cooktop with an off-the-grid solar system to improve the energy efficiency of your kitchen.

The installation of some appliances requires an electrician, plumber or other suitably qualified and licensed professional.