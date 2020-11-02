If you’re currently in the market for a credit card, check out a selection of the current special sign-up deals on our database this month.

What is a credit card bonus offer?

Credit card bonus offers are when the lender offers you a bonus amount of rewards points, cash back, or another reward, when you apply for and are approved for a certain credit card with that lender.

While many of these deals may seem compelling, bear in mind that the costs of owning and using a credit card can quickly cancel out the benefits of some of these offers. Read our article on reward program hints and tips before you jump in to catch a deal. You should always check whether the bonus offer is worth it for your rewards style and whether the credit card actually suits your spending habits.

Please note that as of 20 July 2020, Virgin has announced that Velocity Frequent Flyer members can once again redeem points for certain domestic flights and hotels. From 31 July 2020, points can also be redeemed to book car hire with Europcar. Some redemptions are still currently unavailabl e. Please check with your credit card provider directly for details before making any decision relating to your card or points.

Rewards credit cards bonus offers

Premium credit card bonus offers

Frequent Flyer credit card bonus offers

Are credit card bonus offers worth it?

Credit card bonus offers are only worth it if they satisfy the usual criteria for choosing a rewards program:

Be sure to read the full terms and conditions of each offer before you commit. Also, keep in mind that deals change all the time. Check out these and other credit card options here. Canstar also released our Star Ratings Research for credit cards in October this year, and we encourage you to have a look at the credit card products rated 5-Stars. It’s important to remember that a credit card without a signup bonus could still offer better value for you.

