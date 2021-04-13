There may be financial assistance available to members of the Western Australian community who’ve been affected by Tropical Cyclone Seroja. Here’s where to find help.

Residents of the popular tourist town of Kalbarri, about 600km north of Perth in Western Australia, are returning home to widespread and severe damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Seroja.

Up to 70% of properties in the area have been damaged, and about 40% of those are expected to have sustained major damage or been totally wiped out, according to the state’s Premier Mark McGowan, who described the destruction as “heartbreaking”.

Northhampton, south-east of Kalbarri, was also severely impacted by the cyclone, along with other communities along WA’s mid-west coast.

The weather system has now been downgraded to a tropical low and moved offshore near WA’s south coast, with emergency services working fast to restore widespread power outages.

The Australian Red Cross has set up online registrations to help evacuees reunite with their loved ones, and evacuation centres have been set up at Dongara, Carnarvon and Shark Bay-Denham. The latest status of the unfolding recovery situation can be found at the Department of Fire & Emergency Services’ (DFES) EmergencyWA website.

Some organisations are already on standby to provide emergency financial assistance now and in the wake of the disaster recovery efforts. Here’s more information about some of the funding available, and how to apply.

Disaster recovery payments from the government

Services Australia has payments and services available if you’re recovering from a major disaster, having recently provided funds to people recovering from the NSW floods. Information about how the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment and Disaster Recovery Allowance may apply for WA residents impacted by Cyclone Seroja was recently made available, with Federal Emergency Services Minister David Littleproud announcing that a disaster recovery payment of $1,000 per adult and $400 per child would be available to eligible residents, along with an additional support payment of $800 per family offered in conjunction with the WA Government.

Services Australia has ‘crisis and special help’ support available to people in severe financial hardship and recovering from a disaster, including one-off crisis payments. Head to its website on help in an emergency for more information as the situation develops.

Emergency assistance such as food and temporary accommodation, or personal and financial counselling, may also be available to impacted WA residents via the DFES’ Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Incredible 2-min satellite imagery from our friends @JMA_kishou shows #CycloneSeroja strengthening off #WA into a Severe Category 3 system. Note the eye has started to form, and plenty of bubbly cloud around it indicating violent storms. Latest info: https://t.co/JgO20pbP9A pic.twitter.com/XzwWy4CfhB — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) April 11, 2021

Insurers – watch this space

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), which is the peak body for insurance providers in Australia, has not yet provided advice to homeowners and car owners with insurance, but advised Canstar the information is coming out of WA slowly due to telecommunications issues in the areas affected by the cyclone. An update for home and car insurance policyholders is expected later today or Wednesday morning.

In the case of the recent NSW and Queensland floods, the ICA declared the natural disaster a “catastrophe”, which meant policyholders in those areas would be prioritised for assistance from their insurer.

If you hold home and contents insurance, it could be worth contacting your provider to see if it can provide emergency funds and temporary accommodation, either now (if you live in an area affected by Cyclone Seroja) or in future should a natural disaster occur in your area.

CYCLONE UPDATE: This is the view from the ground level of our accomodation. A home completely devastated unable to withstand a cat3 cyclone. Can’t move from here but SES say far more devastation around Kalbarri. @7NewsPerth @sunriseon7 #CycloneSeroja pic.twitter.com/gD6Wkixulk — Ben Downie (@Ben_Downie) April 11, 2021

Big four banks offer loan deferrals and fee waivers

Australia’s four major banks have responded to the severe weather events in WA by rolling out emergency assistance packages for households and businesses. Bank Australia, Bankwest, Bendigo Bank, ING, St. George and Suncorp are offering similar emergency assistance, such as debt consolidation and loan repayment deferrals. It could be worth reaching out to your bank to see what support may be available.

Here are some details on what’s included in each major bank’s assistance package:

ANZ

Pausing payments for up to three months on home loans, credit cards, personal loans and some business loans (ANZ may still charge you interest during that period)

Temporary interest rate reductions on lending for customers experiencing extreme financial distress

Waiving fees for restructuring business loans

Waiving fees for accessing term deposits early.

Customers can also contact ANZ’s insurance team on dedicated financial hardship team on 1800 149 549 or via the bank’s website.

Customers with home and contents insurance with ANZ may be eligible for emergency funds and temporary accommodation. To lodge an insurance claim, customers can call 13 16 14 or visit the website.

Commonwealth Bank

Customised payment arrangements for your home loan, credit card, business or personal loan

Waiving some fees and charges

Temporary overdrafts, additional loans or emergency credit limit increases (subject to credit approval)

Waiving fees and notice periods for early access to term deposits

For CommInsure customers, the bank is able to assist with emergency accommodation if your home has been damaged

CommBank said it can also expedite claims to CommInsure for customers seeking help through their home and contents insurance

Other individual support options may also be available to you.

Commonwealth Bank customers and business customers can call 1800 314 615 to access support.

National Australia Bank

Credit card and personal loan relief

Waiving the application fee for restructuring business facilities

Deferral of some business loan payments

Waiving costs and charges for withdrawing term deposits early (including farm management deposits)

Concessional loans to customers seeking support to restructure existing facilities to assist in repairs, restocking and re-opening for business

Offering reduction on home loan and personal loan repayments or moratorium

NAB Assist tele-consults for customers

Wellbeing support service for colleagues and customers.

Customers can call NAB Assist on 1800 701 599 or visit the bank’s website for support. Business customers can call 1300 961 577. For emergency claims or general insurance queries, customers should call 1300 555 013. For property and motor vehicle insurance assistance, customers can call 132 652.

Westpac

Home loan customers may apply to defer repayments for up to three months.

Credit card customers may request to defer repayments for up to 90 days.

discounted interest rate with no establishment fee.

discounted interest rate with no establishment fee. The bank will waive interest rate adjustments for customers wishing to withdraw term deposits.

Business customers may request loan restructuring with no fees incurred.

Retail and business customers who need assistance can contact Westpac Assist on 1800 067 497.

Customers with home and contents insurance with Westpac may be able to receive emergency funds and temporary accommodation, and can contact the bank on 1300 369 989.

Telstra

Telstra’s disaster assistance team is available for support on 1800 888 888. The telco is currently offering the following financial assistance to its customers:

Short-term measures (for Telstra customers who have suffered a short-term impact, evacuation or fault):

Free use of Telstra public payphones in the affected areas

Free call diversion from an affected fixed home or business phone service to another fixed or mobile service of the customer’s choice, regardless of the carrier

A 25GB data pack for post-paid mobile customers (30-day expiry, not transferable to another service)

25GB data and free calls for pre-paid mobile customers (30-day expiry, not transferable to another service)

Long-term measures (for Telstra customers who have suffered severe damage to or loss of their premises):

Free call diversion from the customer’s Telstra fixed phone service to another Australian fixed or mobile service of their choice, regardless of the carrier. This offer is applicable for a maximum period of six months from the date of the incident.

In addition, Telstra will apply a one-off credit up to the value of $500 (including GST) to the customer’s Telstra fixed phone account to help cover the costs of the following, if required: Connection of a Telstra fixed phone service at one temporary residence Re-connection of a Telstra fixed phone service at the customer’s original permanent premises



National Debt Helpline for free legal and financial advice

The National Debt Helpline is open to provide assistance to those in financial difficulty as a result of the cyclone. It is a not-for-profit service for people struggling with insurance or other financial matters who need to speak with a lawyer or financial counsellor. People can call the helpline for free advice on 1800 007 007, from 9.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

Watch this story for updates as more financial support is announced.