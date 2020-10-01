The 17 avoidable bank fees costing Australians $876 each year

Fee % of Accounts that Charge a Fee Average Cost

(for accounts that charge a fee) Monthly account-keeping fee 37% $5.30 58% of accounts waive the fee if a certain amount is deposited each month.

The average monthly deposit required to waive the fee is $1,832. EFTPOS transaction fee 18% $0.86 38% of accounts offer a number of free transactions before a fee is charged.

The average number of free transactions in a month before a fee is charged is 8. International/Currency conversion fees EFTPOS conversion fee 90% 2.87% International EFTPOS charge 19% $3.65 ATM currency conversion fee 88% 2.86% International ATM charge 69% $4.65 Direct debit fee 12% $0.60 Dishonoured direct debit fee 90% $13.33 Cheque Fees Cost of cheque book (25 cheques) 22% $13.90 Withdrawal fee 23% $1.92 Deposit fee 12% $0.81 Dishonoured cheque fee 80% $15.62 Unauthorised overdraft fee 57% $12.98 Other Fees Branch cash withdrawal fee 26% $2.21 Phone transaction with operator assistance fee 16% $3.73 Failed ATM transaction fee 14% $0.80 Failed ATM withdrawal fee 12% $1.04

Source: www.canstar.com.au – 13/08/2020. Based on personal transaction accounts on Canstar’s database.

How to avoid paying bank fees

Ms Zahos has a few tips for consumers who wish to stop paying avoidable bank fees:

Get the right account

Often it’s the simple tips that work out best. If you’re being charged a fee for a certain money habit that you have, then find an account that doesn’t charge you to be you. You can check your bank’s fee schedule on its website or by reading the Product Disclosure Statement or terms and conditions documents.

Request a reminder from your bank

If you are regularly charged overdrawn fees, late payment fees or missed periodical payment fees, then ask your bank what nudges it can provide to remind you of when your direct debits or other regular payments are being made. It could be as simple as an SMS message a day or two before, so that you’re not caught out.

Cherry-pick your products

Some cards are perfect for shopping online as they charge no foreign currency conversion fees, but are not ideal as an everyday card. Be clear on what you want from a financial product and pick and choose the best suite of products to suit your needs.

Consider if bundling is right for you

Only bundle your products if you truly are getting a great deal for your loyalty. Consider comparing products separately as well, to make sure you are getting value for money in a bundle deal.

*4.7 million Australian adults estimate based on Australian Bureau of Statistics data that reveals the number of Australians aged 18+ is 19,746,647 as at December, 2019.

This article was reviewed by our Sub Editor Tom Letts before it was published as part of our fact-checking process.