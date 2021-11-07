The Super Fund Lookup can help you find what public information is available on a super fund. It can help you check the status of any industry, retail or self managed super fund (SMSF).

The simple search service is designed to make it easy for you to access key information on those funds regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) or the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). Of course, some of that information may already be available on a super fund’s own website.

The Super Fund Lookup can help you to identify whether a fund is complying, non-complying or non-regulated with regard to super legislation. A complying super fund is taxed at 15%, while a non-complying super fund is taxed at 45%.

Some super funds chose not to be regulated by APRA or the ATO but they may be subject to some other supervision.

How to use the Super Fund Lookup

You can search the online look up tool by using a super fund’s common name or via its Australian Business Number (ABN) or Australian Company Name (ACN).

You can use either the simple search option, or a more advanced option to limit your search to a particular state or territory, or to a postcode.

The search results will list those funds that are still active and those that have been cancelled or ceased to operate. The results will also show any address or other contact details for a fund.

This information may be useful if you are looking to rollover funds from one super account to another. The ATO doesn’t recommend you consider any rollover to a fund with a cancelled ABN.

The ATO says if you can’t find a super fund listed that may be because it doesn’t have an ABN or it’s been removed by a regulator. Some super funds may have been set up before the introduction of the ABN so they won’t be listed either.

You may need to check the details with any super fund you are trying to look up, or contact the ATO on 13 10 20.

How can you get your SMSF listed by Super Fund Lookup?

You have 60 days to register a newly established SMSF with the ATO once all trustees have been appointed and signed the trustee declaration form.

You may need to check if your SMSF is eligible to register for an ABN.

The ATO says when registering for an ABN you should:

request a tax file number (TFN) for your fund

ask that your fund be registered as an ATO-regulated SMSF – if approved, your fund will be eligible for tax concessions and its members will be able to claim tax deductions on contributions

register for GST, if necessary

Before registering for an ABN you should make sure your SMSF is set up properly and the details of your fund’s members, trustees or directors are correct. The ATO says failing to do one or both of these steps is a common error found in SMSF registration applications.

Compare super funds with Canstar

If you’re comparing Superannuation funds, the comparison table below displays some of the products currently available on Canstar’s database for Australians aged 30-39 with a balance of up to $55,000, sorted by Star Rating (highest to lowest), followed by company name (alphabetical). Use Canstar’s superannuation comparison selector to view a wider range of super funds.

Fee, performance and asset allocation information shown in the table above have been determined according to the investment profile in the Canstar Superannuation Star Ratings methodology that matches the age group you selected.

Cover image source: Sergii Gnatiuk/Shutterstock.com