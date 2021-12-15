The Pension Loans Scheme that allows retirees to tap into a government loan based on the equity of their own home is getting a rebrand and a reduced interest rate for the New Year.

From 1 January, 2022, it will be known as the Home Equity Access Scheme and the interest rate the government charges will be reduced from 4.50% to 3.95% per annum.

The Minister for Families and Social Services, Anne Ruston, said the move aimed to help older Australians tap into their home equity, if they own their own home, to boost their retirement living standards.

“Home ownership is a bedrock of our society with Australians working hard to accumulate wealth in the form of real estate equity,” she said.

“The Home Equity Access Scheme allows Australians over the Age Pension age – whether they are pensioners or self-funded retirees – to unlock this equity using a trusted Government product to boost their disposable income in retirement.”

The rebranded scheme will allow older Australians to get a voluntary, non-taxable fortnightly loan from the Federal Government up to a maximum value of 150% of the rate of the Age Pension.

To be eligible for the Home Equity Access Scheme, retirees must have reached Age Pension age, own property in Australia and meet residency and certain other requirements. They do not need to be receiving a pension payment, nor do they necessarily need to be eligible to receive the Age Pension.

The changes build on a package of proposed improvements from 1 July, 2022, introduced into Parliament earlier in December, to allow users of the scheme to access capped lump sum advance payments.

“The lower interest rate, together with the upcoming enhancements, will make the Scheme an attractive option for retirees,” the minister said.

The changes were welcomed by Paul Rogan, founder and CEO of Pension Boost, a company that helps people tap into the Pension Loans Scheme. The company had been petitioning the Federal Government for a reduction in the interest rate, gathering more than 1,600 signatures of support at the time of writing.

Mr Rogan said the new reduced rate should make the rebranded scheme a more attractive reverse-mortgage facility for seniors.

“Based on our discussions with clients, the fact the Scheme is provided by the government provides a level of comfort to seniors when comparing their reverse mortgage options,” he said.

While a change to the interest rate will bring costs down for users of the scheme, there can still be risks and long-term financial impacts to using your home’s equity to borrow money, according to ASIC’s Moneysmart website.

“Your decision could affect your partner, family and anyone you live with. So take your time to talk it through, get independent advice and make sure you understand what you’re signing up for,” Moneysmart recommends.

Cover image source: Andy Dean Photography/Shutterstock.com