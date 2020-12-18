



A record-low cash rate and pandemic pressures have seen interest rates on savings accounts tumble in 2020, resulting in potentially hundreds of dollars less interest earned on average for bonus savers compared to 10 years ago. Canstar can reveal the current state of savings accounts and where savvy savers can find some of the best rates right now.

The median amount Australian Gen Zs and Millennials have in savings is $10,000, according to Canstar’s latest Consumer Pulse Report. Baby Boomers have three-times that amount stashed away.

Unfortunately, falling interest rates for savers has been a theme this year, and of the past decade in Australia. In fact, data crunched by our research analysts shows the average bonus savings account with $10,000 deposited was earning $505.98 a year in 2011, compared to just $114.72 in 2020 – a difference of nearly $400.

The chart below shows how interest earned in bonus savings accounts continued to fall, even in some of the years where the official cash rate was on hold – from September 2016 until June 2019 – meaning banks were cutting rates out-of-cycle with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The RBA cut the cash rate three times this year, by a total of 0.65 percentage points, down to the record-low rate of 0.10%. The result was interest rate cut after interest rate cut for savers.

Regular savings accounts (including those with introductory bonus rates) fell by an average of 0.72 percentage points and bonus savings accounts (where you’re required to meet certain conditions to earn bonus interest) by 0.73 percentage points, according to Canstar data. Some of the biggest cuts to savings accounts were double or more than double the RBA’s 0.65 percentage points worth of cash rate cuts this year.

Despite record-low savings rates, 47% of Australians still chose to keep the bulk of their money in a savings account this year, according to survey results in Canstar’s latest Consumer Pulse Report.

The results also showed 46% of savers put away the same or more money than last year, even through the pandemic, while 30% had to dip into their savings.

National accounts data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows the household savings rate jumped from 7.6% in the first quarter to peak at 22.1% in the second quarter of this year. That saw Australians save around $100 billion extra during the COVID-19 recession, according to Commonwealth Bank economists’ estimates.

Given there is clearly an appetite to store money in savings accounts, savvy savers might be interested to know why interest rates have fallen this year, which banks brought in ‘good news’ for savers and where you can find some of the highest savings rates currently available.

Why did savings account interest rates fall in 2020?

Canstar finance expert Steve Mickenbecker said that savings rates have essentially been reduced to offset cheaper home loan rates.

Wholesale funding rates have been very low, meaning some banks can borrow money to fund mortgages for cheaper than they can pay deposits at the moment, he said.

That’s why borrowers are benefitting from there being more than 100 owner-occupier home loans on Canstar’s database with interest rates below 2%, and large cuts to longer-term fixed mortgages rates in particular, as we revealed in a round-up of the biggest home loan cuts in 2020.

“If you reduce the home loan rates you charge consumers, then inevitably you will want to reduce savings rates as well, to maintain your profit margins,” Mr Mickenbecker explained.

Good news highlights for savings accounts in 2020

Looking back on the year, our research analysts found a few ‘good news’ highlights for savers.

Westpac introduced its 3% total rate for 18-29-year-olds on the Life savings account in July. RACQ Bank increased the total rate of its Bonus Saver account by 0.90 percentage points in September. This account now pays a total rate of 1.00% (0.01% base rate + 0.99% bonus rate when you meet certain conditions). Citibank increased the introductory rate on its Online Saver product by 0.25 percentage points in early December. This account has a current total rate of 1.10% (0.35% base rate + 0.75% introductory rate).

↓ Keep reading to find the best savings account rates on Canstar’s database

What should depositors be looking for in a savings account?

Mr Mickenbecker had a few tips for Aussie savers looking for a savings account that suits their needs.

Work hard for your interest by moving money or meeting bonus conditions

“With savings accounts, to get a decent rate these days, you rely on either achieving the bonus conditions or moving your money to a different bank after the expiry of the introductory period,” he said. “In other words, you do have to work a little harder than you used to.”

He said it was important to make sure you meet the bonus conditions each month on bonus savings accounts to ensure you earn as much interest as you can every single month.

“Some of the conditions are easy – it’s just a case of making a few deposits or transactions through the linked bank account,” he said.

“But others, you’re not allowed to touch the money at all – no withdrawals. If you’ve got one of those, make sure you’re depositing money you don’t need to touch. One withdrawal and you get virtually no interest because the base rate is so low for that month.”

We recently revealed ING is one bank that will soon add new bonus conditions for savers, with plans to change the bonus interest criteria for its Savings Maximiser account in early March next year. From that point on, customers will need to put more money into the account than they take out each month, in addition to the bank’s existing bonus conditions.

You can save with a smaller bank, as long as it’s government-backed