How much does a puppy cost?

What extra costs come with having a puppy?

There are many things you will need to buy for your new puppy, such as food and water bowls, leads and collars, and some that may be optional, including crates, new toys, harnesses and car restraints, as well as such things as training and puppy school. Extra expenses you may face when buying a puppy include*:

Food and water bowls

Stainless steel and plastic bowls can start from $7 at major pet retailers, while ceramic ones can cost $25 or more. Specialised dog bowls that come with ridges to stop your pup from eating too quickly can cost $15 to $20 and up.

Collars/harnesses

Basic fabric dog collars can start at around $15, while more leather varieties and more decorative studded ones can cost $40 to $65. A harness for your dog, which can be used for travel in the car and for walking, can cost anywhere from $36 to $79 or more, depending on the size of your dog.

Leashes/leads

Classic dog leads, with a clip for your dog’s collar and a handle for walking, can cost from $18 to $45 and upwards, depending on the length and quality. A retractable lead, which can be clicked in and out to adjust its length as needed, can cost anywhere from $21 to $84, depending on the size you require and the quality.

Car restraints

While you will not be required by law to keep your dog restrained while in the car, the RSPCA recommends it. Dogs are prohibited from being in the driver’s area of a car, though, and it is an offense to drive with a dog in your lap. Police can likewise issue an infringement notice if your dog is jumping around the car and causing a distraction, hanging out a window or doing something that can cause you to not be in control of a vehicle. Adjustable car restraints can cost between $10 and $55, depending on the size and style.

Dog beds

Dog beds can cost anywhere from $60 to $200, depending on the size and the plushness of the material material. Small puppies are prone to accidents, so you may want to hold off on a more expensive purchase until your new furry friend is toilet trained, to avoid your purchase getting ruined.

Crates

Crates can cost anywhere from $55 to $280 and upwards, depending on the size of your dog. Paws says that crate training can be useful for house and toilet training new puppies, and can satisfy a dog’s urge to be in a den. If you plan on doing it, it is ideal to purchase a crate large enough for your dog to stand and move around in. Portable crates can cost between $129 and $209.

Crate mats

Crate mats can provide a soft lining for a puppy’s crate, and are more easily washable than dog beds if your dog has an accident. These can start at $25 and cost upwards of $100, depending on the size and material. Soft pet blankets, which can also be used for this purpose, cost between $15 and $30.

Kennels

If your dog is going to be living inside with you most of the time, then you may decide you have no need for a kennel, but if you want one for outside, they will typically cost between $100 and $299. A portable, soft-top dog cabana could cost between $163 and $269, depending on the size of your dog.

Food

The type of food you buy will depend on your dog’s particular needs; many dog food brands will make specialised puppy foods, some of them specific to a particular breed, with nutrients required for growing dogs, and smaller kibble than adult dog foods. The RSPCA estimates you could pay up to $800 a year for food, but it will depend on the type and quality you buy.

Puppy school

Puppys school can be fun for both pets and owners and can be a good way to learn about caring for your new furry friend, and teaching it to play nicely and bond with other dogs. OneFlare, which advertises dog training services around Australia, estimates that the average cost of puppy school ranges from $100 to $250.

Toys

The price of dog toys varies, and how much you spend may come down to how much you want to spoil your new furry friend. Smaller cloth and plastic toys can start from $6 to $10 and more expensive soft toys and plastic bones can cost $30 and up. In general terms, the most important thing is to make sure the toys you purchase will be safe for your particular breed of dog.

Treats

Treats are useful for training puppies and to give as a reward, and it’s up to you how many you want to dole out. The main consideration is to make sure that you’re buying treats that are appropriate for puppies. A small bag can start at $6 and you can pay up to $21 for larger bags.

Doggy daycare

There are many reasons you might choose doggy daycare – you might want someone to look after your pup through the workday, or you may want it to socialise with other dogs. Canstar research found that you can expect to pay between $55 and $70 per full day session for doggy daycare, and once your pup’s old enough, two to three days a week is recommended. Some centres also offer doggy taxi services from $20.

Grooming

The annual cost of grooming can depend on the breed, frequency and size of your dog, and the RSPCA estimates it can cost between $70-$90.

*Source: To work out estimated costs, Canstar checked prices on items by two major pet supply retail chains offering online ordering to Australian residents. Estimates are correct at the time of writing.

How much does pet insurance cost for a dog?

