Content Producer · 13 December 2021
Apple has been at the top of their industry for many years, and has dominated the stock market, being one of the first companies to reach the trillion dollar market-cap milestone. So, if you are interested in investing in Apple, we discuss how it can be done.

What is Apple?

Apple is a tech company that was created in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ron Wayne. Ron Wayne famously sold his 10% share of the company several years later for USD$800. Today, Apple is one of the biggest companies in the world and Ron Wayne’s share would be worth somewhere in the billions! Eeeek!

Apple is known for its constant innovation and creativity in the tech field. Some of their most popular and pioneering products include the Mac, iPhone, iPod and the Apple Watch. In the future, the company is also looking at branching out into self-driving cars.

How have Apple stocks performed?

Apple’s stock market debut was made in 1981 and at the time a share would set you back only 10 cents. At the time of writing, Apple’s share price is at an all-time high at US$179. In 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple shares did fall by 29%. However, its share price recovered relatively quickly and has risen substantially since then.

How to buy Apple shares in Australia

Apple trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the stock ticker AAPL. To access Apple shares you’ll need to find a broker that allows you to trade on the NASDAQ. There are several brokers in Australia that provide access to international shares such as Apple. When comparing online share trading brokers you should consider the fees, functions and whether the platform is easy to use.

Should I invest in international shares?

There are plenty of benefits to investing overseas, including access to some of the largest companies in the world, like Apple, and the ability to diversify your portfolio. Another advantage is the cyclical patterns of overseas markets that, at times, move in the opposite direction of the Aussie share market which can help smooth out your returns. There are a few downsides to be aware of as well, such as the currency exchange fees, the different rules and regulations, Australian tax laws, and economic and political threats.

If you are thinking of investing in you should Apple first thoroughly research the company to ensure that it aligns with your investment goals and strategy. Also, bear in mind that past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Cover image: Champhei/Shutterstock.com

Thanks for visiting Canstar, Australia’s biggest financial comparison site*

This content was reviewed by Content Producer Isabella Shoard as part of our fact-checking process.
Marissa is the Content Producer for the Wealth team at Canstar, and specialises in investment content. Her previous experience has seen her create content for wide range of industries from travel to the legal sector. Follow Marissa on LinkedIn, and Canstar Investor Hub on Facebook.

