Are there any stamp duty concessions in South Australia?

Unlike many other states and territories, South Australia currently offers no stamp duty concessions or exemptions for first home buyers. Additionally, since 1 July 2018, there is no concession or exemption for buyers who purchase property off-the-plan.

There is, however, a First Home Owner Grant, which eligible property buyers can apply for.

What are the exemptions to paying stamp duty in South Australia?

In some circumstances, you may be exempt from paying any stamp duty. According to RevenueSA, some of the instances where you’ll be exempt from paying stamp duty could include:

Transfers from an estate of a deceased person to a beneficiary under a will

Domestic partnership transfers

Transfer of farming property between family members

Other fees and finance considerations when buying property in South Australia

On top of stamp duty, you’ll also generally need to pay a mortgage registration fee (if you’re buying with a home loan) and a transfer registration fee. The mortgage registration fee is a charge for registering a home loan and the property as security on that loan. The transfer registration fee covers the cost of transferring the title of the property. The South Australian Government sets the fees each financial year. The mortgage registration fee is charged as a flat fee of $176 in 2021/22, while the transfer registration fee is calculated based on the value of your property. The RevenueSA website provides details of fee updates.

An ongoing land tax may also apply to some property owners in South Australia, which RevenueSA says is based on the value of the land excluding buildings or other improvements.

If you’re purchasing a home in South Australia, don’t forget about solicitor/conveyancing fees, building and pest inspection fees, plus other upfront costs you might incur.

First Home Owner Grant South Australia

If you’re buying or building a brand new home, you might be eligible to receive a $15,000 grant under the SA First Home Owner Grant. There are a number of eligibility criteria you must satisfy. Namely, you must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, you or your partner cannot have held a relevant interest in an Australian residential property prior to 2000, and the market value of your property cannot exceed $575,000. Check with RevenueSA for more information.