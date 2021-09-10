12 spectacular front gate ideas and designs

As well as providing security and privacy, a gate can add to the overall design of your home, help boost your kerb appeal and offer visitors a taste of what lies within.

To give you some design inspiration, we’ve rounded up 12 examples of different pedestrian and driveway gate styles. We also talked to a home renovation and design expert to get her tips on how to choose the best gate style for your home.

12 gate design ideas

1. Classic white picket

A white picket fence and gate is a classic and inviting option for some homeowners. If you’ve got a green thumb, you can choose thinner pickets or place the pickets further apart to give passers-by a glimpse into your front yard.

2. Contemporary wooden slats

Diagonal wooden slats can put a contemporary twist on the traditional wooden gate look. Placing the slats close together can also provide maximum privacy.







3. Luxe frosted glass

Glass gates, broken up by simple steel or aluminium bars, can add an elegant and luxurious feel to your home. Frosted glass is also designed to add some privacy while still allowing plenty of sunlight to shine through.

4. Eye-catching mesh screen

A mesh screen gate with metal details is a modern and eye-catching option that could suit some homes. However, be aware that this design is likely to give passers-by a fuller view into your front yard than some other gate options.

5. Contrasting dark picket

For a modern-spin, you can opt to have a picket fence and gate painted dark grey or black. Here, the darker fence and gate blend with the roof while providing a nice contrast to the house.

6. Versatile grey louvres

Louvred gates are a versatile option, particularly if you’re looking to strike a balance between privacy and letting natural light in.

7. Gate and pergola

Adding a pergola can elevate your front entrance – literally and aesthetically. Here, the wooden gate provides a contrast to the white concrete and surrounding greenery.

8. Sturdy and decorative steel

Steel is another popular gate material due to its strength and sturdiness. It can also offer homeowners the flexibility to choose a more decorative design to add some personality to their front entrance.

9. Horizontal or vertical slats

Slatted gates can give your front entrance an open effect, allowing glimpses behind your gate while still maintaining some privacy.

10. Regal dark metal

These dark metal double gates can give a regal and elegant feel. Depending on the overall look of the home’s exterior, choosing a dark gate could make it the focal point.

11. Sturdy sliding gate

If you’re prioritising security and privacy, this automatic grey-panelled gate could be an option to consider. If space allows, the inclusion of a door as part of the gate could also allow for easy pedestrian access.

12. White timber slats

White timber slats can help brighten up your front entrance and set the scene for a sunny interior. Matching the fence and gate to the outside of the home could be an option for homeowners hoping to create a cohesive look for their property.

Which gate style is best for my home?

With so many options to choose from, how do you narrow down which style is best for you? We asked interior and exterior designer Jane Eyles-Bennett from Hotspace Consultants for some tips.

1. Choose a design that complements your house

Homeowners often make the mistake of plucking a design from another house and transplanting it to their own home, Ms Eyles-Bennett explained. This is not a great strategy if you want your house to have a cohesive look.

“You want to make sure a gate and fence visually link to the house itself,” she told Canstar. “What I always try to do is blend an element, component or colour from the house and link that to the gate or the fence.”

2. Think about height

Another factor to be careful of is the height of your fence and gate, Ms Eyles-Bennett said.

“If your house is really close to the fence line, then the fence and gate generally need to go a little bit lower if you want it to look nice and inviting.

“Whereas if your house is set back a bit from the fence then you can go taller without it feeling too opposing or in-your-face.”

3. Consider why you are installing a gate

Whether you’re installing a gate for security or aesthetic purposes may also impact your decision on the right style for you.

“Fences and gates are sometimes used as a physical boundary to stop people getting into your front yard,” Ms Eyles-Bennett said. “But a lot of the time, fences and gates are only a frame around your house and not necessarily there for security or privacy.”

For example, choosing a solid fence and gate could assist with your home’s security, whereas a see-through fence and gate could be more targeted at keeping the kids and dogs inside, she said.

4. Think about how you want your home to feel

When choosing the gate’s material, it’s also important to ask yourself what impression you want your home to give.

“If you use material where you can get a glimpse through into what is behind the gate and fence, it makes it much more inviting,” Ms Eyles-Bennett explained. “Whereas if you have everything solid, solid, solid that’s saying ‘stay away’.”

Aside from material, Ms Eyles-Bennett says adding plants in front of or behind your fence and gate can also help make it look more inviting.

How could your budget impact your gate style options?

When thinking about your ideal gate, remember to factor in the price. One factor that will impact the cost of installing a gate is the material you choose. According to tradies listing website hipages, timber is generally the cheapest option followed by galvanised steel, aluminium and wrought iron as the most expensive.

It will usually also be cheaper to install a manual opening and closing gate, compared to an automatic one which is opened via a remote control, pin pad or buzzer. Automatic gates will also be more expensive in terms of ongoing energy costs. One way of cutting down your energy consumption is to install solar powered gates.

Cover image source: Douglas Cliff/Shutterstock.com