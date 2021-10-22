Adding a deck to your home can be an ideal way to enjoy an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. We take a look at how much it could cost you to build a timber deck.

Australians love the alfresco lifestyle, but it has only been in recent decades that outdoor spaces have been commonly incorporated into home designs. If you’re living in a slightly older home, chances are it didn’t have a deck or outdoor entertaining area when it was first built, so you might be considering adding one to your home.

As well as the possible lifestyle benefits, building a deck can be a great way to enhance your property, extend your home’s usable floor space, and potentially increase its value.

Adding a deck to a home can be relatively simple with a solid plan and an experienced builder, but how much might it cost you?

How much does it cost to build a timber deck?

The cost will vary depending on factors including the size of the deck, the material used for flooring, if it has a roof, the type of balustrade it has, whether it has any stairs, and site conditions (such as height from the ground, whether the land below the deck is level and the type of soil involved).

Trades services site ServiceSeeking.com.au states that the cost to build a deck can range from about $160 per square metre for a simple patio-style deck, through to $1,000 or more per square metre for a premium deck. On average, the cost of a deck can work out to around $500 per square metre, ServiceSeeking says.

As ServiceSeeking explains, a small deck can cost, on average, around $4,000. At the other end of the scale, a deck of more than 50 square metres can potentially come with a cost of more than $11,500.

How choice of timber can impact the cost of a deck

The type of timber you use will likely be a major factor in the cost of your deck. Hardware chain Bunnings says hardwoods such as jarrah, spotted gum and merbau are popular choices for decks, with merbau being the most popular. Other options include treated pine, composite decking, which is made from a mixture of timber fibre and plastic made to look like timber, and modular decking – real timber boards prefabricated into panels for quicker and easier installation.

According to hipages, the cost varies between all these options. It says you can expect to pay in the region of $200 per square metre for treated pine decking, upwards of $320 per square metre for hardwood timber decking, and $350 or more per square metre for composite decking. Bunnings says the cost of prefab modular decking panels can start from around $90 per panel for treated pine, through to $116 or more for a composite panel.

The cost will also vary based on the type of balustrade you choose for your deck – glass or thick timber posts will be pricier. You can expect to pay around $180 per metre for a timber and wire balustrade, or $320 per metre for a glass balustrade, says hipages.

How much does it cost to build a deck with a roof on it?

Putting a roof over your deck means you’ll have a relaxing place to entertain – rain, hail or shine. A roof can also help to protect your deck from the effects of weathering.

ServiceSeeking notes that adding a roof to a deck can cost an average of $200 per square metre, though the final cost will vary depending on whether you choose timber, Colorbond or polycarbonate roofing materials.

If you are trying to save on costs, an awning could be a budget-friendly alternative. However, a permanent roof may offer better value in the long run, as it means less exposure to the elements, which can reduce deck maintenance costs over time.

What are the options to finance a new deck?

There are many ways to finance a home improvement project, including:

Savings : Drawing on a savings account means you do not have to take on debt to finance the job, which means you most likely do not have to pay interest or fees on that debt. This means that if you can afford to do so, paying for the job out of your savings will generally save you money in the long run.

: Drawing on a savings account means you do not have to take on debt to finance the job, which means you most likely do not have to pay interest or fees on that debt. This means that if you can afford to do so, paying for the job out of your savings will generally save you money in the long run. Redraw/offset account on your home loan : You may consider the option of making a redraw on your home loan or using funds saved in your offset account, assuming your home loan has one or both of these features. It is wise to consider the long-term impact this could have on your mortgage, as paying for a job this way may increase the total amount you have to repay over time when interest is factored in.

: You may consider the option of making a redraw on your home loan or using funds saved in your offset account, assuming your home loan has one or both of these features. It is wise to consider the long-term impact this could have on your mortgage, as paying for a job this way may increase the total amount you have to repay over time when interest is factored in. Personal loan : Depending on your personal circumstances and the cost of the job, you may be able to consider using a personal loan to fund the work. This could be a secured loan or an unsecured loan. It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that interest rates are generally higher for personal loans than for home loans, and it’s a good idea to read the lender’s terms and conditions first. You can compare personal loans with Canstar.

: Depending on your personal circumstances and the cost of the job, you may be able to consider using a personal loan to fund the work. This could be a secured loan or an unsecured loan. It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that interest rates are generally higher for personal loans than for home loans, and it’s a good idea to read the lender’s terms and conditions first. You can compare personal loans with Canstar. Credit card: It may also be possible, depending on the cost and your ability to repay the debt quickly, to pay for the job on a credit card. There could be some fringe benefits for doing so, such as extra insurance cover in some cases (read the card’s Key Facts Sheet or the Product Disclosure Statement for the insurance cover to find out the conditions of the policy). Keep in mind that credit card interest rates are typically much higher than home or personal loans, and interest can quickly accumulate on large balances, so it is a good idea to weigh up your options and consider them carefully. If you don’t think you’ll be able to pay off the card’s balance in full each month, it may be worth re-considering whether a credit card is the right option for you. You can compare credit cards with Canstar.

→ Renovating a home could change what insurance cover you may need. Compare home and contents insurance providers.

Regardless of which option you choose, it could be wise to read your provider’s Target Market Determination, Product Disclosure Statement or other applicable documentation to understand what you’re getting into.

What should you not skimp on?

There are a few elements you may want to be cautious about skimping on, but your main priority should be to follow the relevant federal, state and local laws and regulations, particularly those around safety. This is an absolute must when it comes to building decks, even if it means you have to pay a little extra.

Choosing the best materials you can afford will tend to keep your deck in better shape in the long run, and could help enhance your enjoyment of the space.

Main image source: Ruth Peterkin/Shutterstock.com

