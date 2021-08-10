Fixed home loan moves: CommBank hikes and Westpac now the cheapest

Australia’s largest bank is hiking two and four-year fixed home loan interest rates, continuing the trend of rising rates for borrowers who choose to lock in.

Commonwealth Bank increased some fixed home loan interest rates by 0.05 percentage points on Tuesday, applicable to customers who switch to the rates, not existing customers.

CBA’s move aligns with the trend of increasing fixed rates elsewhere. Our analysts found 36% of lenders on Canstar’s database have increased at least one fixed rate in the past two months.

What are the new interest rates?

The new Commonwealth Bank home loan rates for owner-occupiers who pay principal and interest are as follows:

Two-year fixed: 2.14% (4.26% comparison rate)

Four-year fixed: 2.44% (3.99% comparison rate)

Two-year fixed package rate: 1.99% (3.94% comparison rate)

Four-year fixed package rate: 2.29% (3.76% comparison rate)

Lowest fixed rates from the major banks

According to Canstar’s database, Westpac has the cheapest fixed mortgage rates out of the majors at the moment, only tied in one term with National Australia Bank.

CBA’s cheapest fixed rates are more expensive than Westpac’s, NAB’s and ANZ’s for three- and five-year fixed terms.

Out of each of the major banks’ cheapest fixed rates, these are the lowest rates currently available for each term:

One-year fixed: 1.99% (3.50% comparison rate) from Westpac, 70% maximum loan-to-value ratio (LVR)

Two-year fixed: 1.89% (3.38% comparison rate) from Westpac, 70% maximum LVR

Three-year fixed: 1.98% (3.30% comparison rate) from Westpac, 70% maximum LVR

Four-year fixed: 2.19% (3.28% comparison rate) from Westpac, 70% maximum LVR

Five-year fixed: 2.49% from NAB and Westpac (3.76% and 3.33% comparison rates), NAB’s maximum LVR is 95% and Westpac’s is 70%

Source: www.canstar.com.au – 10 August, 2021. Based on owner-occupier loans on Canstar’s database from the major banks, available for a loan amount of $500,000, any LVR (with the maximum LVR each providers’ rates are available for noted) and principal and interest repayments; excludes first home buyer only loans. Comparison rate calculated based on a loan amount of $150,000 and loan term of 25 years.