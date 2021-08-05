Lender Loan Interest rate Comparison rate TicToc Home Loans Live-in Variable P&I 1.89% 1.90% Reduce Home Loans Super Saver Variable 1.88% 1.97% Pacific Mortgage Group Variable P&I 70-90% 2.04% 2.04% Homestar Finance Star Essentials P&I 80% 2.04% 2.07% Athena Liberate Owner Occupier P&I 70-80% LVR 2.19% 2.08%

Source: www.canstar.com.au – 03/08/2021. One loan per provider displayed. Comparison rates calculated based on a $150,000 loan amount over a total loan term of 25 years.

Best home loans for first home buyers

While many first home buyers may look for the same things from a home loan as someone who already has a loan and is switching, there are certain features that can be of particular interest to those setting out on their property journey. In other words, the best home loan for a first home buyer may be different to the best loan for an established borrower.

For example, some first home buyers may be interested in lenders who allow them to get a home loan with a low deposit or, put another way, a high loan-to-value ratio (LVR). They may also be particularly interested in loans that allow them to make extra repayments so they can get their initially large balance down as quickly as possible to save on interest.

When assessing home loan providers as part of its annual First Home Buyer Award, Canstar considers a range of factors, including:

Tools and resources that help first home buyers plan for their first home, such as budgeting tools and savings accounts.

The application process. For example, what channels can you use to apply (in-branch, over the phone, online etc.)? What guarantee and/or deposit options does it offer to borrowers?

Managing your home loan. What options does the lender offer when it comes to making repayments on its home loans? Does it offer redraw or offset facilities? And, most importantly, what fees and interest rates does it charge?

Assistance and support offered by the lender to customers, including online and phone help and the availability of branches and mobile lenders for in-person guidance.

Closing your home loan and how easy and inexpensive the lender makes that process.

The lenders that won a First Home Buyer Award in 2021 based on these criteria were:

Bank of the Year – St.George Group, comprising BankSA, Bank of Melbourne and St.George (national winners)

Customer-Owned Institution of the Year – NSW & Vic: Hume Bank

Customer-Owned Institution of the Year – NT & SA: People’s Choice

Customer-Owned Institution of the Year – Qld: MOVE Bank

Customer-Owned Institution of the Year – WA: Great Southern Bank

Best home loans for refinancers

If you’re considering refinancing your home loan, chances are lowering your regular repayment and overall interest costs are among the main objectives in mind. But the best home loan to help you save money over the long term isn’t necessarily the one with the lowest rate.

For example, as an established borrower you may have built up some savings since you bought your home, and having a loan with an offset account to stash that cash in could be appealing, even if it means having a slightly higher interest rate or paying a fee.

Additionally, as a refinancer, you’ll likely have a higher LVR than when you took out your loan initially. This could open up more options for you as some lenders reserve their best rates for lenders with a higher level of equity in their property.

Best home loans for investors

Canstar’s annual Investment Home Lender Awards recognises the providers that Canstar found to offer outstanding value across their range of investment home loan products. Providers’ products are assessed on price (interest rate and fees) as well as the features offered to investment customers, such as options for repaying the loan and the availability of offset accounts and redraw facilities. There are three separate awards to recognise lenders offering outstanding value to fixed and variable investor home loan customers, as well as an overall Award.

Investment Home Lender Award – overall winners

This Award is given to providers who offer outstanding value across all investment profiles. In alphabetical order, the winners for 2021 were:

AMO Group

Greater Bank

HSBC

MOVE Bank

People’s Choice Credit Union

QBANK

RACQ Bank

TicToc Home Loans

UBank

Investment Variable Home Lender Award

This Award is given to outstanding value lenders across investment variable rate profiles. In alphabetical order, the winners for 2021 were:

Athena

Credit Union SA

Freedom Lend

homeloans.com.au

Homestar Finance

loans.com.au

Pacific Mortgage Group

Reduce Home Loans

TicToc Home Loans

Investment Fixed Home Lender Award

This Award is given to Outstanding Value lenders across investment fixed rate profiles. In alphabetical order, the winners for 2021 were:

Greater Bank

HSBC

MOVE Bank

RACQ Bank

Teachers Mutual Bank (Firefighters Mutual Bank, Health Professionals Bank and UniBank)

TicToc Home Loans

UBank

How to find the best home loan for you

The product that ends up being the best home loan for you overall will depend on your personal circumstances and goals. That said, in addition to considering Canstar’s Home Loan Star Rating and Awards, here are five general tips that could help you shop around for a loan with more confidence.

Focus on more than just the interest rate: The loan’s comparison rate, which should be advertised alongside the interest rate, is designed to give you a more accurate idea of the real cost of a loan each year, as it includes a range of fees charged by the lender in addition to the interest rate.

Keep an eye on features: Having access to features such as an offset account could help you save money on interest.

Consider flexibility: For example, if the lender allows you to make more frequent repayments (e.g. weekly or fortnightly instead of monthly) this can help you save on interest. The same goes for being able to make extra repayments without penalty.

Look at fixed and variable options: The best option to choose might be driven in part by how much certainty you would like over your repayments in future. Fixed loans offer greater certainty, but are generally less flexible. Or some lenders offer split home loans that combine aspects of the two loan types.

Shop beyond just the big banks: In many cases, the cheapest rates are offered by some of the smaller lenders.

Main image source: bmphotographer (Shutterstock)