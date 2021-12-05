If you’re interested in buying an apartment in Melbourne, here are some factors that could be worth considering, and some suburbs that are rated highly in terms of both lifestyle and investment potential.

Melbourne is a vibrant and exciting city, renowned for its laneway culture and its eclectic mix of restaurants, bars and galleries. After a long period of time in lockdown, the city has finally begun to reawaken. If you’re considering making a move there, or purchasing an apartment there as an investment, you may be curious about what features to look out for, how the ‘pandemic boom’ has affected property prices, and what areas of town have the most to offer a prospective purchaser.

How much money do you need to buy an apartment in Melbourne?

According to recent data from realestate.com.au, the average price to buy an apartment in Melbourne is currently $470,000, although one of the key factors determining an apartment’s average cost is its size. As of December 2021, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Melbourne is $350,000. A two-bedroom apartment costs $520,000 on average, while a three-bedroom costs $1,088,000. The median cost of a unit in Melbourne, at the time of writing, is $626,449, according to the CoreLogic Hedonic Home Value Index.

Are apartment prices dropping in Melbourne?

Despite the disruption brought about by COVID-19, which saw Melbourne undergo the longest period of lockdown in the world, property prices in the Victorian capital have continued to rise. In fact, according to recent CoreLogic figures, Melbourne apartment prices delivered a total return of 12.6% to 30 November, 2021. While this growth is below that experienced in most other capital cities as part of the so-called ‘pandemic boom’, it shows that COVID-19 and a shrinking population have not yet slowed the growth of Melbourne apartment prices.

What features should you look for in a Melbourne apartment?

When choosing an apartment in Melbourne, it is important to consider things including the size and location of the apartment development or complex, the layout and design of the apartment itself, and the future potential of the suburb. According to real estate agents Nelson Alexander, smaller apartment developments and blocks may be more desirable, as they can have lower body corporate fees, and potentially higher resale prices relative to apartments in large complexes, where there may be several similar properties on the market.

Location is important when choosing an apartment. Nelson Alexander also points out that Melbourne has many vibrant inner-city suburbs with cafes, but that if you wish to purchase an apartment close to the city in order to enjoy this lifestyle, you may need to sacrifice on space in order to do so.

When considering the layout of an apartment itself, they say that layout is important, and amongst other things, it may be desirable to have windows in as many rooms as possible, to maximise daylight and also provide ventilation. Similarly, they suggest seeking out an apartment where the spaces are wide rather than narrow, as this can make a space more liveable. Quality fittings and fixtures are also important.

Another consideration is the future of the suburb itself. You may want to consult with a real estate agent or local council about planned developments in the immediate vicinity of the apartment you plan to purchase. For example, a large planned apartment development next door to the building where you plan to buy could block out your view, and potentially lower your resale value if many more similar properties end up on the market.

On the other hand, an infrastructure project like shops or a cultural precinct could make the lifestyle in a particular suburb more appealing, and potentially improve the resale value of your apartment.

How do I choose an apartment in Melbourne?

When choosing an apartment in Melbourne, the purpose behind your purchase may guide your decision. If you are seeking lifestyle and access to amenities, then you may opt for a suburb that has a high standard of liveability, although it is worth being aware that the more liveable a suburb, the higher the price tag might be. On the other hand, if you are seeking to invest, then you may opt for a suburb that can offer a high rental yield. Below is a snapshot of Melbourne suburbs, based on both their liveability, and how appealing they might be to investors.

What are Melbourne’s most liveable suburbs?

If a suburb’s liveability is a priority for you, then you may seek out areas that have the best to offer in terms of amenities and lifestyle. According to recent CoreLogic figures, which rate a suburb’s ‘livability’ based on a number of key factors, the Top 10 most livable suburbs in the Greater Melbourne area are:

Fitzroy Carlton East Melbourne Fitzroy North North Melbourne Princes Hill Collingwood Cremorne Carlton North Melbourne

According to CoreLogic, factors influencing the livability score of a suburb include amenities such as parks, shops, schools, public transport and healthcare facilities, as well as ‘walkability’, which relates to how footpath-accessible the neighbourhood is.

What Melbourne suburbs are best to invest in?

While the ‘pandemic boom’ in prices has been slower in Melbourne relative to other places, property values are still growing. According to Canstar’s recent Rising Stars Property Market Report, if you are looking to invest in Melbourne, the top 10 suburbs to invest in (sorted in descending order of median rental yield) are:

Cranbourne (3.3%) Narre Warren (3.1%) Crib Point (3.0%) Mornington (2.8%) Knoxfield (2.4%) Mordialloc (2.4%) Scoresby (2.4%) Templestowe (2.3%) Heidelberg Heights (2.2%) Ashwood (1.8%)

Sources: Median price, growth and rental yield: CoreLogic data sourced from yourinvestmentpropertymag.com.au dated 1 August, 2021. Vacancy rates: SQM Research as at September 2021.

Cover image source: Poompiat/Shutterstock.com