We’ve summarised some of the discounts currently on offer from insurers on our database below.
Online discounts
A number of home insurers offer discounts to customers who buy or apply for policies online, rather than over the phone or in a branch. Of the insurers rated in Canstar’s latest Home & Contents Insurance Star Ratings, 63% currently offer premium discounts for buying online. The average online discount is 12% (as at September 2020). This is based on insurers that offer a percentage discount (some insurers may offer a fixed dollar discount).
Combined home and contents discounts
You may also be able to receive a discount for combining both home and contents insurance into one policy. 81% of insurers rated by Canstar offer discounts for buying home and contents insurance together, at the time of writing. The average percentage discount of this kind is currently 11% (as at September 2020).
The table below displays the providers on our database (sorted alphabetically) that currently offer at least one of these discounts – the majority of them offer both. The discounts are listed as the dollar amount or percentage you could save off the standard premium paid for a new policy. Before applying for a policy, consider checking with the insurer to confirm the details of these offers, including any additional eligibility criteria or other conditions that may apply.
Discounts on Home & Contents Insurance
|Provider
|Combined home and contents policy discount (%)
|Online application discount (%/$)
|1300 Insurance
|Up to 10%
|Up to 10% (off your first year’s premium) if you buy a new home insurance policy online including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).
|1st for Women
|15% (off first year’s premium)
|15% (off first year’s premium)
|AAMI
|Up to 10%
|$50 off (if you buy home and contents insurance online), or $25 off (if you buy home or contents insurance online)
|Allianz
|Up to 10%
|Up to 10% (off first year’s premium), including policies with optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if selected).
|Apia
|10% multi-policy discount for holding two or more eligible policies (includes combined home & contents policies)
|15%
|Aussie
|Up to 10%
|Up to 10% (off your first year’s premium) if you buy a new home insurance policy online including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).
|Australian Seniors
|10% multi-policy discount
|Up to 20% (in addition to the combined multi-policy discount of 10%) if you buy home and contents insurance online. This is made up of a 10% online discount for the first policy year, and a 10% discount for Seniors Card holders, or a 5% discount for non-Seniors Card holders over 50 years old for the life of the policy.
|Australian Unity
|–
|Up to 10% (off first year’s premium)
|Bank of Melbourne
|10%
|15% (off first year’s premium) when you obtain a quote and buy online with the promotional code COVER.
|BankSA
|10%
|15% (off first year’s premium) when you obtain a quote and buy online with the promotional code COVER.
|Bankwest
|Up to 15%
|–
|BOQ
|5%
|–
|Budget Direct
|15% (off first year’s premium)
|15% (off first year’s premium)
|Catholic Church Insurance
|Up to 10%
|Up to 10% (off first year’s premium), if you buy a new home insurance policy online including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).
|Coles Insurance
|15%
|10%
|Commonwealth Bank
|Up to 15%
|–
|CUA
|Up to 10%
|Up to 10% (off first year’s premium) if you buy a new home insurance policy online including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).
|GIO
|Up to 15%
|10%
|Guild Insurance
|–
|Up to 20% for buying home and contents insurance online, made up of a 10% discount for new applicants on their first year’s premiums and a further 10% ongoing discount for buying a combined home and contents policy.
|HSBC
|Up to 10%
|–
|Hume Bank
|Up to 10%
|Up to 10% (off first year’s premium) if you buy a new home insurance policy online including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).
|ING
|–
|Up to 30% (if you buy home and contents insurance online), or up to 15% (if you buy home or contents insurance online). Discount does not apply to any renewal offer.
|Kogan Insurance
|10% (applies for the life of a combined policy). Kogan Insurance says you can also receive a $50 Kogan.com credit if you buy a combined policy.
|Up to 10% (off the first year’s premiums).
|NAB
|Up to 10%
|Up to 10% (on the first year’s premium)
|National Seniors
|Up to 10%
|Up to 10% (on the first year’s premium) if you buy a new home insurance policy online including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).
|NRMA Insurance
|5% (loyalty discount for new customers when you take out two eligible policies, with a combined home and contents policy counting as two policies). This discount may be larger if you have more policies with NRMA or have a longer relationship with NRMA.
|–
|Ozicare
|15% (off first year’s premium)
|15% (off first year’s premium)
|QBE
|–
|10% using promo code 10HOME19
|RAC
|15%
|$70 off your first year’s premiums (if you buy home and contents insurance online), or $35 off (if you buy building or contents insurance online).
|RACQ
|Up to 13% (for owner-occupiers)
|Up to a $75 discount (if you buy home and contents insurance online), a $50 discount (if you buy home insurance online), or a $25 discount (if you buy contents insurance online).
|Real Insurance
|10%
|10% (first year only)
|SGIC
|5% (loyalty discount for new customers if you take out two eligible policies, with a combined home and contents policy counting as two policies). This discount may be larger if you have more policies with SGIC or have a longer relationship with SGIC.
|–
|SGIO
|5% (loyalty discount for new customers if you take out two eligible policies, with a combined home and contents policy counting as two policies). This discount may be larger if you have more policies with SGIO or have a longer relationship with SGIO.
|–
|St.George Bank
|10%
|15% (off first year’s premium) when you obtain a quote and buy online with the promotional code COVER.
|Suncorp
|–
|$100 off (if you buy home and contents insurance online) or $50 off (if you buy building or contents insurance online).
|Virgin Money
|–
|Up to 30% off the first year’s premium (if you buy home and contents insurance online), or 15% off the first year’s premium (if you buy home or contents insurance online).
You can also receive a $100 e-Gift card when you purchase a new eligible Virgin home and/or contents insurance policy by 30 November 2020.
|Westpac
|10%
|15% (off the first year’s premium) when you obtain a quote and buy online with the promotional code COVER.
|Woolworths
|10% (applies for the life of a combined policy).
|10% (applies to the first policy year only).
If you are a Woolworths Insurance and Everyday Rewards customer, you can also get 10% off your groceries once a month.
Information correct as at 04/11/20.
Note that you might not be eligible for some of these policies, depending on your circumstances, including which state or territory you live in. Also, some of these discounts might not apply to extra premiums for optional cover (such as flood insurance and portable contents insurance) and the discount may only apply to the first year of premiums in some cases. Be sure to read the full terms and conditions or contact the insurer before you apply for a policy.
Multi-policy discounts
You can potentially also get a loyalty discount by having multiple different types of policies held with the one insurer.
Just make sure you’re not being loyal to one provider just for the sake of a discount – it’s a good idea to shop around for the best value (in terms of both price and features) for each financial product you need. There’s nothing wrong with being insured with different companies for your home, contents, car, life, health and travel insurance, if that’s what suits your circumstances.
Compare home and contents policies with Canstar
While discounts and bonuses may sound great, keep in mind that a policy offering an online discount isn’t always better value than one without a discount or bonus. It’s important to take into account the quality of the coverage you’re getting for your money.
Canstar compares home insurance on price and features, to help you determine value. You can compare Home and Contents, Home Only, or Contents Only insurance policies on our website.
If you’re comparing home and contents insurance policies, the comparison table below displays some of the policies currently available on Canstar’s database for an Australian aged under 50, seeking cover in NSW or ACT for a cost to replace building and contents of below $550,000. Please note the table is sorted by Star Rating (highest to lowest), followed by provider name (alphabetical) and features links direct to the providers’ websites. Use Canstar’s home insurance comparison selector to view a wider range of policies.
This article was originally written by Dominic Beattie. It was reviewed by our Sub Editor Tom Letts before it was updated, as part of our fact-checking process.
Main image source: GaudiLab (Shutterstock).
