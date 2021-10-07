Let’s get things straight about the difference between Invisalign® and braces: if you’re considering a treatment to straighten your teeth, you can consider popular options including a clear, mouth guard-like aligner known as Invisalign, and braces. Deciding which option to go with won’t cause a toothache, but tooth straightening might leave a hole in your hip pocket.

You may be asking yourself: What’s the difference between Invisalign and braces? Is there a better option, how much will each cost, and which one should I go for? To help you get things straight, we’ve broken down some of the ins and outs of each procedure.

What are the benefits of straightening your teeth?

According to the Australian Dental Association, as well as the confidence boost that can come from having a beautiful and straight smile, other benefits of getting your teeth straightened can include:

being able to keep your teeth and gums clean more easily

having less wear and tear on your teeth from clenching and grinding

having a reduced chance of damaging your gums

having less stress on the jaw joint from bad biting patterns

While teeth straightening might not always fix major dental problems, it can help with many problems that are caused by misaligned teeth or ‘malocclusion’.

What’s the difference between Invisalign and braces?

Invisalign and braces are both treatments a dentist might recommend in order to help straighten a patient’s teeth. While their purpose is much the same, they differ when it comes to the materials used, who they may be suited to, how they are used by the wearer and ultimately how they actually help to straighten your teeth. Let’s look more closely at what’s involved with each method.

What are braces?

According to Bupa Dental, braces are an orthodontic device that applies even and constant pressure to your teeth in order to straighten them.

Before braces are placed in a patient’s mouth by an orthodontist, Bupa Dental explains that separators (dental rubber bands) may be positioned between the back molar teeth to create space.

These separators are removed after enough space has been created and bands are placed around the molars to anchor the braces. At this point, small brackets are glued onto each tooth and wire is placed through and attached to the bands. Once installed, the device applies pressure on the teeth which is designed to move them into a straighter position.

Your dentist will likely book you in for follow up visits in order to check on progress and to make any adjustments to the tension of the braces so that they continue to apply the necessary pressure and movement.

What types of braces are available?

Three kinds of braces are available: metal, ceramic and lingual.

Metal : These are the traditional type of braces, and Bupa Dental says they can be used to correct most dental problems.

: These are the traditional type of braces, and Bupa Dental says they can be used to correct most dental problems. Ceramic : With this style of braces, tooth-coloured, ceramic-made brackets are used with a white wire, making them less visible.

: With this style of braces, tooth-coloured, ceramic-made brackets are used with a white wire, making them less visible. Lingual: With this style of braces, brackets are attached to the back of the teeth, making them less noticeable. Although, they can be harder to clean.

What is Invisalign?

Mimicking the look of a mouth guard, Invisalign is a specific brand of clear aligners that apply force to the teeth in order to cause movement and straighten them.

After your initial consultation with your orthodontist, a 3D image of your teeth will be created and a set of aligners is designed specifically to meet your needs.

The patient would typically wear each aligner for about two weeks before moving onto the next set of aligners, according to The Orthodontists, a team with clinics in Western Australia. With each aligner, teeth move incrementally until the desired result is reached.

Which will I need to wear for longer: Invisalign or braces?

There is no exact time frame as every individual case is different, but according to The Orthodontists, braces may need to be worn for several months through to three years, depending on the complexity of the case. On the other hand, Invisalign treatment usually takes an estimated 12 to 18 months and must be worn for 20-22 hours a day for changes to be made, according to Align Technology, the makers of Invisalign.

Which costs more: Invisalign or braces?

A great smile doesn’t always come cheap, and there can be big differences in the cost of Invisalign versus braces.

Cost of braces

Prices for braces range depending on how long the treatment lasts and what kind of braces you choose to go with, as well as the complexity of your personal dental requirements. To give you an idea of costs, Orthodontics Australia lists the following price estimates for braces:

Metal : $6,000 to $9,000

: $6,000 to $9,000 Ceramic : $6,500 to $9,500

: $6,500 to $9,500 Lingual: $9,500 to $15,000)

According to Orthodontics Australia, it is nearly impossible to determine the full cost of braces without a consultation. These prices are indicative for treatment that correctly aligns the jaw, in addition to straightening teeth, and include estimates for regular consultation fees. Bear in mind the above prices are for a 15-18 month treatment period.

Cost of Invisalign

Invisalign costs can be determined by factors such as how complex your case is, the length of your treatment and your chosen provider. Modern Orthodontics says the cost of Invisalign can range from $6,000 to $9,000, but it could start from as little as $1,800. In short, the price could vary significantly, so it may be worth speaking to different specialists to get a sense of the costs if you decide to go ahead with treatment.

Will my private health insurance cover braces or Invisalign?

The cost of orthodontic treatments such as Invisalign, other clear or invisible aligners (such as Inman Aligners) or braces may be partly covered under extras health insurance with the policy option of ‘major dental’. How much of the cost is covered will depend on your provider and your specific policy.

Remember, before claiming on an extras policy, you may need to serve a waiting period of up to 12 months. If you don’t have health insurance and are considering other ways to pay for your braces or Invisalign or other invisible aligners, some dentists may offer payment plans, while others accept buy now pay later options.

Invisalign or braces: which is better?

There’s no simple answer to whether braces or invisible aligners, such as Invisalign, are preferable. The Orthodontists say Invisalign may not be recommended for more complex orthodontic cases, and braces may be able to achieve a better result by delivering more force to move teeth into the desired position.

You may also read about choices such as ‘DIY braces’, but these have been repeatedly warned against by dental professionals. Depending on your personal needs, you could also ask your orthodontist if choices such as dental veneers, dental bonding and dental crowns may be suitable for you.

With cosmetic dentistry you should do your own research, and consider recommendations from your orthodontist about which treatments might best suit your personal dental requirements.

Main image source: Marian Weyo/Shutterstock.com