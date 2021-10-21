Visa and Diners Club are two popular payment networks. But there are a few key differences between the two.

What’s the difference between Visa and Diners Club?

Visa and Diners Club are quite different, starting with their business approach. Visa is a card payment processing system only. It does not issue cards directly to consumers, but allows financial institutions to brand their cards as ‘Visa’ and use the Visa network. Credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards and gift cards can all be branded as Visa.

Diners Club is also a payment system, but it issues cards directly to consumers, finances payments and processes the transfers. Diners Club offers charge cards. Unlike credit cards, charge cards have no pre-set spending limit and customers must pay off the full balance on the card each month or they will be charged a fee.

What is Visa?

Visa was created in 1958, when Bank of America launched BankAmericard, the first card with a revolving credit feature. It later expanded internationally and introduced debit cards. In 1976, it changed its name to Visa. It says it chose Visa because it sounds the same in all languages. Visa cards are now available in Australia through a large number of financial institutions, including the big banks.

What is Diners Club?

Diners Club created the world’s first charge card in 1950 after its founder went to pay for dinner and realised he had forgotten his wallet. To avoid the embarrassment of forgetting cash in the future, he created the Diners Club Card. In Australia, Diners Club is part of Citigroup.

Where are Visa and Diners Club cards accepted?

Visa says it is accepted at more than 70 million merchant locations in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Visa says it accounted for 109 billion total transactions in the past year.

Diners Club says it is accepted at millions of merchant locations, 845,000 cash access locations and ATMs in over 185 countries. Diners Club members also have the option of getting an extra World Mastercard card, a charge card which Diners Club says operates in the same way as the Diners Club Card. Diners Club says the World Mastercard is accepted at over 34 million locations, over 1.9 million ATMs, online and in over 180 countries.

Is Visa or Diners Club better for rewards programs?

Depending on the Visa credit card, Visa can offer cardholders a range of discounts and deals on music, sport, fashion, food, film and more. Visa can also offer a Visa Concierge service, which it describes as a 24/7 digital personal assistant and lifestyle guide. You may also receive additional rewards and benefits, depending on the specific Visa card and provider.

Diners Club members can earn Diners Club Rewards, which can be redeemed on flights, hotels, products and more. They can also be transferred to flybuys points and some airline frequent flyer points, including Emirates Skywards and Velocity Frequent Flyer points. At the time of writing, you can earn up to 1.25 points for every $1 spent on your Diners Club card, and up to 0.5 points when you use the companion World Mastercard Card. Diners Club members can also access over 1,000 airport lounges around the world and receive complimentary travel insurance and purchase insurance.

Should you choose Visa or Diners Club?

So which is best, Visa or Diners Club? For the vast majority, the answer will depend on how you use your card. Visa is accepted in more places, so it may be the preferred option for those who choose a credit card for convenience.

Looking at rewards, Diners Club offers its own rewards program where you can earn Diners Club Rewards, which can be redeemed for flights, hotels and other products. With Visa cards, the rewards program on offer will depend on the specific card you choose and the provider.

Another thing to note is that Diners Club offers charge cards, so you don’t have a pre-set spending limit but you’ll need to pay off your balance in full each month. In comparison, Visa offers credit cards so you’ll be given a spending limit and will be charged interest if you don’t repay your balance in full each month. Visa also offers debit cards, prepaid cards and gift cards.

It’s worth noting that some businesses charge payment surcharges on card payments. The ACCC has banned excessive payment surcharges for certain payment types, including Visa credit, debit and prepaid cards. That means businesses can’t charge a customer more than what it costs them to process the payment. Diners Club payments are not covered by this ban.

In Australia, it is generally cheaper for merchants to accept Visa payments compared to Diners Club payments. According to data from the Reserve Bank, the average merchant fee is 0.9% for Visa and Mastercard credit card transactions and 0.5% for Visa and Mastercard debit card transactions. Diners Club fees are more expensive and have an average merchant fee of around 1.8% of the transaction value.

At the end of the day, it can be more important to consider the specific card in question, rather than the payment network. Consider why you are taking out a card in the first place and look at factors like the interest rate, fees, features and rewards on offer.

Cover image source: Siam SK/Shutterstock.com