Using a frequent flyer credit card can be a good way to earn some extra points while travelling domestically or overseas, which you can use to redeem flights, upgrades and other rewards. Canstar has rounded up some of the Qantas frequent flyer credit cards on its database with the highest Qantas points earned per dollar spent.

If you are a regular Qantas flyer you might consider joining its Qantas Frequent Flyer program where you can earn points for flying, booking a hotel, hiring a car and also everyday things like restaurants, shopping and using a credit card. But sometimes it can be hard to decide whether going to the next step of getting a frequent flyer credit card is the right option for you.

Why get a frequent flyer credit card?

If you are looking for a frequent flyer credit card where you can earn points with Qantas in particular, it’s a good idea to first ask yourself the following:

Do you pay your closing credit card balance in full each month? Interest rates on frequent flyer credit cards are typically around 20% p.a.

Do you want to earn points to redeem for domestic or international flights?

Are you already a Qantas Frequent Flyer member or keen to sign up?

A frequent flyer credit card might not be the best option if you:

Rarely pay off the balance,

Only plan to use your credit card occasionally, or

If you want to redeem points for other items like cashback, gift cards and shopping vouchers.

It can be worth keeping in mind that in some cases, the costs of owning and using these types of rewards-based credit cards can quickly cancel out the benefits of the frequent flyer offers.

If a frequent flyer credit card sounds like a good option for your needs, it might be worth checking out some of the cards rated by Canstar that allow you to earn a high amount of frequent flyer points with Qantas.

Kind of blue. Twilight chasing us across the Tasman @Qantas pic.twitter.com/M0t1CFZ1k1 — Dr Darren Saunders (@whereisdaz) September 26, 2017

Canstar rated Qantas frequent flyer credit cards

There is a range of Qantas credit cards out there that offer frequent flyer rewards, so it’s important to compare your options to find the right deal for you. One way to compare them is by working out how many points you could receive per dollar spent on the card.

For a better chance of finding a frequent flyer credit card, you might want to consider one of the Qantas frequent flyer credit cards rated by Canstar. You can see a snapshot of them in the table below, sorted by Qantas airline points gained per dollar spent (highest to lowest) then by provider name (alphabetically). The results shown are based on a monthly spend of $3,000.

Table only displays five products – click here to see more. Be sure to read the full terms and conditions of each deal before signing up.

Qantas Frequent Flyer cards with bonus offers

Certain credit cards also offer special signup deals and bonus offers to new customers. The most common type of deal is rewards points, which can potentially become quite valuable when redeemed with Qantas. You should always check whether the bonus offer is worth it for your rewards style and whether the credit card actually suits your spending habits.

The table below displays a snapshot of frequent flyer credit cards with bonus offers that are partnered with Qantas, sorted by Qantas airline points per dollar spent (highest to lowest) then by provider name (alphabetically).

For more information on credit card bonus offers, including their pros and cons, click here.

What to look out for in a frequent flyer credit card

There are few things you should look out for when comparing frequent flyer credit cards to find which product is best for you. Some of these include:

A frequent flyer rewards program – using a frequent flyer credit card that earns points for the airline’s program can help you maximise your rewards.

Earn rate on points – check out the rate at which points are earned for each dollar spent.

Annual fee – consider the annual fee on the card and whether or not it is worth the rewards earned.

Promotional rates and features – make sure to be aware of the expenses of a frequent flyer credit card after the promotional period (typically six months) is over.

Extras – some frequent flyer credit cards offer additional features such as complimentary travel insurance.

Star Ratings – Canstar’s Research team gives products a Star Rating from one to five. It’s a good idea to consider this when comparing frequent flyer credit cards.

If you’re considering taking out a frequent flyer credit card, you can start your search by comparing cards with Canstar.

About Ellie McLachlan