Using a frequent flyer credit card can be a good way to earn some extra points, which can then be redeemed for flights, upgrades and other rewards. Canstar has rounded up some of the Virgin Velocity frequent flyer credit cards on its database with the most points earned per dollar spent.

If you are a regular Virgin flyer, you might be considering getting a credit card that lets you earn Velocity points. But before you take the plunge, it’s important to make sure it’s the right option for you.

Please note that Velocity Frequent Flyer members can now redeem points for travel on certain domestic flights with Virgin Australia, as well as redeem points for flight upgrades. Velocity points can also be redeemed for certain hotel stays, to book car hire with Europcar and some shopping. Some redemptions are still currently unavailable. Please check with your credit card provider directly for details before making any decision relating to your card or points.

Why get a frequent flyer credit card?

If you are looking for a frequent flyer credit card where you can earn points with Virgin airlines in particular, it’s a good idea to first consider the following:

Do you pay your closing credit card balance in full each month? Keep in mind interest rates on frequent flyer credit cards are typically around 20% p.a.

Do you want to earn points to redeem for domestic flights (or international flights, when overseas travel becomes possible again)?

Are you already a member of the Velocity Frequent Flyer program, or keen to join?

A frequent flyer credit card might not be the best option if you rarely pay off your credit card balance in full, only plan to use your credit card occasionally or want to redeem points for other things like cash back, gift cards and shopping vouchers, rather than flights.

It can be worth keeping in mind that in some cases, the costs of owning and using these types of rewards-based credit cards can quickly cancel out the benefits of the frequent flyer offers. For example, if you are likely to have some debt on your credit card, any interest you pay may well outweigh the benefits of the card. If this is the case, you may want to consider other options like a low interest rate credit card instead.

Canstar-rated Velocity frequent flyer credit cards

Before you decide on a frequent flyer credit card, it’s a good idea to compare your options considering there is a range of products out there. You can see a snapshot of them in the table below, sorted by Velocity points gained per dollar spent (highest to lowest) then by provider name (alphabetically). The results shown are based on a monthly spend of $3,000. Use Canstar’s credit card comparison selector to view details of a wide variety of credit cards. Be sure to read the full terms and conditions of each deal before signing up.

Velocity Frequent Flyer cards with bonus offers

Certain credit cards also offer special sign-up deals and bonus offers to new customers. The most common type of deal is sign-up bonus points, which can potentially become quite valuable when redeemed with Virgin Velocity. You may be required to spend a minimum amount on your card within a certain time frame in order to receive the sign-up bonus. You should always check whether any bonus offer you are considering is worth it for you and whether the credit card actually suits your spending habits before applying for it.

The table below displays a snapshot of frequent flyer credit cards with bonus offers that are partnered with Virgin Velocity, sorted by Velocity points earned per dollar spent (highest to lowest) then by provider name (alphabetically). The results shown are based on a monthly spend of $3,000.

What to look out for in a frequent flyer credit card

There are a few things you may want to consider when comparing frequent flyer credit cards to find which product is best for you. Some of these include:

Earn rate on points – check the rate at which you can earn points for each dollar you spend on the card.

Annual fee – consider the annual fee on the card and whether or not it is worth the rewards you expect to earn on the card each year.

Promotional rates and features – if the card has a promotional period attached to it, be aware of the extra expenses you would have to pay after this period ends. For example, some providers may waive the annual fee for the first year, but then start charging it after that.

Complimentary extras – some frequent flyer credit cards offer additional features such as complimentary travel insurance. Remember to read the T&Cs to make sure any complimentary policy suits your needs.

Star Ratings – Canstar’s Research team gives credit card products a Star Rating from one to five based on their costs and features. You might like to consider this when comparing frequent flyer credit cards.

