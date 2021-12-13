Digital wallets allow people to store their banking information, identity documents and other important information on their mobile device, replacing the need to carry around a physical wallet. Canstar’s Digital Editor Amanda Horswill takes a look at what can be stored in them and where to find one, and supplies tips on how to work out which one to choose.

The days of jeans-busting wallets or handbag-clogging purses are surely numbered, as Aussie shoppers increasingly ditch them for a digital wallet. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe told industry experts recently that “this trend is likely to continue”, as Aussies abandon cash and instead opt for COVID-19-prevention friendly contactless payments and online transfers. Government figures show that only about one-third of all consumer payments are still made with cash, and that almost half of all Australians have now used their mobile phones to pay for something. Commonwealth Bank tracked a 90% increase in their customers’ digital wallet transactions between March 2020–21, “with the value of monthly transactions rising to $2.1 billion, up from $1 billion”.

But it’s not only the contactless payment feature of digital wallets driving this change. Requirements for Aussies to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status has prompted people who perhaps had not previously considered using a digital wallet to explore the option, after the government enabled the Medicare-issued vaccination certificate to be stored digitally. Soon, we may all be flashing this certificate from our phones multiple times a day. And more people are also discovering the benefits of replacing other flimsy, folded, vulnerable bits of paper stuffed in their physical wallet, like tickets or boarding passes, with a digital version that’s tucked neatly away on their mobile phone until they need it.

So if you are looking for a digital wallet, where do you start? In this article, we’ll explore:

What is a digital wallet?

What can I store in it?

How do I make payments using a digital wallet?

Does it cost anything to use a digital wallet?

Where can I use a digital wallet?

How do I download one?

How do I choose the best wallet for my needs?

Investor Hub’s information on the subject This article will discuss digital wallets for information storage and general banking purposes. For information on digital wallets designed for cryptocurrencies, you may choose to explore

What is a digital wallet?

The official definition of a digital wallet, also known as a mobile wallet, is an app or service “that allows users to store or transfer funds or to make transactions”, according to the Parliamentary Joint Committee’s report on Mobile Payment and Digital Wallet Financial Services. It is typically an app on a mobile device that can be used to store information that can be easily accessed by the user. Just like you would open a physical wallet to grab a credit card when paying for something, you would open the digital wallet app to access your digitally stored credit card. Think about the other things that are in your wallet, such as access cards or movie tickets. Many of these items can typically be stored in a digital wallet, too.

When choosing a digital wallet, keep in mind that you may not be covered by the same protections as if you are using a physical bank card. Be sure to read the terms and conditions of the app you choose, as well as your financial institution, before you start using it for transactions.

What can I store in a digital wallet?

A digital wallet lets a user store a range of information electronically, which they can access on demand via the app or device. Information that can be stored in a digital wallet could include:

credit cards and debit cards

identity documents, such as the COVID-19 vaccination certificate from Medicare

health fund cards

loyalty cards

gift cards

tickets to events or the movies

boarding passes

e-keys, such as for a car, home or hotel room.

However, not all of these things can be downloaded to all digital wallets. They have to be programmed, enabled or authorised to be able to be added to a wallet. For example, it could depend on what bank you are with, or what company has issued the tickets, and it could also depend on what digital wallet you choose and your brand of mobile phone.

How do digital wallets work?

All digital wallets store information on a mobile device, but not all digital wallets operate in the same way. That’s because typically there are three different layers of technology at work.

The digital wallet app: This is the application (app) or program that stores your information, cards, etc, digitally. The compatible mobile payment system: This allows you to use the information in the wallet, such as your credit card, to pay for items or transfer money to someone else. The mobile phone’s hardware: Usually, a phone also has hardware (such as a Near Field Communications or NFC antenna) built into it that allows the payment system to communicate with payment networks and allow contactless payment.

Wallet items that don’t work with, or don’t need, a payment system, such as event tickets or boarding passes, use various methods to allow the digital information to be verified in the real world. For example, if you’ve stored a movie ticket, the wallet e-ticket may display a barcode or QR code that the cinema attendant could scan before allowing you to enter the theatre. Other options may include a unique code, as is the case for the COVID-19 certificate.

Examples of different types of digital wallets

The fintech industry is a fast moving one, and new types of digital wallets are constantly being released. At present, the main types of digital wallets are those that:

allow any compatible credit/debit card and other documents to be stored in them. There are two different types of these: Digital wallets that are connected to a payment system that allows contactless transactions. Examples include Apple’s Wallet, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Digital wallets that are not connected to a payments system. While you can upload credit or debit cards to them, they may rely on different ways to allow payment, such as a QR code. Examples include PayPal’s Wallet function in the PayPal app. restrict what can be uploaded to them. This is where a brand or bank creates the digital wallet specifically for their customers and does not permit other types of digital cards or information to be stored there. Examples include some buy now pay later (BNPL), peer-to-peer lending and banking apps, such as Money by Afterpay. only store information and cannot be used for paying for things. These wallets may offer the option to store images of debit/credit cards, but are not compatible with any payment system. They may, however, hold items such as gift cards, loyalty cards, tickets, and so on, which can be redeemed online or in real life via a QR code, barcode or other method. Examples include loyalty card wallet Stocard, gift card digital wallet Prezzee and event ticket apps such as Ticketek or Event Cinema apps.

How do I make payments using a digital wallet?

To enable payments to be made via a digital wallet:

Choose Work out what digital wallet you want. If your mobile device comes with a built-in digital wallet (such as an Apple, Google or Samsung phone), you may choose to use this. Or you could download one from the appropriate application store. Add Add a compatible credit or debit card to the wallet. There are some digital wallets that allow you to load money/credit directly into them, too, although they are typically known as e-wallets. Activate Then, when you want to pay for something and if the store has the right equipment, you simply activate the digital wallet on your phone by tapping the app icon on your screen or clicking a button on the device (they can work differently depending if they come with the phone or you download one as an app). Pay If your wallet is attached to a payment system, you can move your device close to the payment device. Your mobile phone and the payment device then communicate, and a message will be displayed on the payment machine saying that the payment was successful or approved. Your phone may also make a noise or vibrate to let you know that a payment has been made.

If your wallet does not have a payment system attached, use the method provided by the wallet, such as a QR Code, unique code or payment transfer, to pay.

Where can I use a digital wallet to pay for things?

You can usually use a digital wallet’s contactless payment function to pay for things anywhere that a contactless payment (tap-and-go) option is provided. Different point-of-sale payment machines have different names for this, such as PayWave or PayPass, and will generally display a logo that looks something like this:

Why can’t I add my card in my digital wallet? Why can’t I add my card in my digital wallet? Sometimes, you may find that you can’t download a certain bank’s card into a digital wallet. And, even if you can add it, you may find you are unable to use a digital wallet to pay at some places. That’s because there are a few things that need to happen: The issuer of the card or ticket that you want to store in the digital wallet may have needed to sign an agreement (and sometimes to have paid a fee) to the digital wallet/payment system provider. For example, if you have the Apple wallet and want to store your credit card in it, your bank must have set up an agreement with Apple before this can happen. Not all banks have agreements with all wallet brands or payment systems. The agreement allows the issuer to transform their card or ticket into a digital format that is compatible with the digital wallet. The issuer then has to provide you with a link, code or process that allows you to download the information into the wallet. And when you go to use the card or ticket, the place you want to use it has to have the right payment device or systems set up that are compatible with the digital wallet or payment system. Thankfully, most retailers now have contactless electronic payments systems that are compatible with the most common type of mobile payments (the tap-and-go variety). And, the majority of Australian banks have signed up to at least one or two of the major digital wallet or payment systems (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay) and provide their customers with the option to upload their cards to their digital wallets.

How do I choose the best digital wallet for my needs? 5 tips

Look at what’s in your physical wallet. What items would you like to stop carrying around and instead store on your phone? That’s where a digital wallet could help. In my opinion, the trick is to find one that best suits your needs. If you’re new to the concept of digital wallets, it could be helpful to ask yourself a few questions before choosing one to use:

Is there one already on my mobile phone? Can I only use the phone’s in-built wallet? Do I need to download one?

Sometimes, people choose to use the digital wallet that’s already in their phone as it combines a payment system with the digital storage function. Some phone users may only be able to use the in-built digital wallet if they want to use it for tap-and-go payments (as discussed above). However, some people may prefer not to use their phone provider’s payment system, or they may find a wallet that better suits their needs. What do I want to use it for? Do I want to pay for things with it or just store information?

Some wallets offer the benefit of contactless payments, where you can hover your mobile phone close to a payment machine when buying something, just like you would tap-and-go a physical card. Some offer other payment methods, such as barcodes, QR codes or funds transfers inside the wallet. Others do not offer any payment options but could be useful to store things like loyalty cards, gift cards or movie tickets. Does my bank support payment through a particular digital wallet? Does the digital wallet restrict the types of cards that can be uploaded?

Not all banks allow their debit or credit cards to be added to digital wallets and used with mobile phone payment systems. Or, the banks might only have arrangements with certain brands, such as supporting Apple Pay but not Google Pay. It could be a good idea to check with your bank, first. Some digital wallets also restrict the type of card that can be stored in them, such as only allowing a particular bank or credit card company’s card. Some wallets might also restrict the type of payment system that you can use. How easy is it to use? Does it have the functions that I need?

Research the usability of the wallet to ensure that it has what you need. For example, will it enable you to store all of your loyalty cards? What other items are in your physical wallet that you want to offload to a digital storage device? Some wallets may even be able to be used with a wearable device, such as a smartwatch. Does it seem trustworthy?

If you need to download a wallet, ensure you research it thoroughly as there can be risks involved in downloading apps and filling them with personal information. If you have any questions, contact the provider directly and ask for more details, including relevant product documentation. It can be a good idea to read the fine print, such as terms and conditions, as part of your decision making. This could include advice from the provider about topics such as payment security and payment safety, fees, obtaining refunds, where you can use the digital wallet and device compatibility.

Keep in mind too, even if you use a digital wallet – or a few of them – it could still be a good idea to have an alternative payment method, such as a debit card, credit card, or cash, on hand to use for purchases, just in case your phone goes flat, or you have tech issues at the point of sale.

How do I download a digital wallet?

There are a few ways to install a digital wallet onto your mobile phone.

Built-in: Some mobile phones have a digital wallet built into them. For example, many Apple phones have Apple’s Wallet, Google’s Pixel phone has Google Pay and most Samsung models have Samsung Pay. These are usually already installed when you set up your phone for the first time, or they can be re-downloaded from the applicable app store.

Download: Whether or not you can download a digital wallet that is different to the built-in one, and use it for contactless payments, will depend on the type of phone and the app you want to use (more detail on this, below). You can download digital wallets from an application store, such as the App Store, Google Play or the Galaxy Store that offers apps compatible with your device.

What digital wallet will my phone allow me to use?

If you can see a digital wallet app in that phone’s app store, it’s usually able to be used with that brand of phone (unless stated otherwise; e.g. if it only works if the phone has a certain operating system update). You can find out more about restrictions that may apply with using Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

Here’s a summary of how major device brands including Apple, Samsung, Google Garmin and Fitbit operate when it comes to digital wallets.

Apple iPhones and Apple Watch

If you have an Apple phone, you can only typically use the built-in digital wallet app if you want to use tap-and-go payments with your phone or watch.

Digital wallet: Apple’s mobile devices come with the Wallet app already installed. There are very few digital wallets available in Apple’s app store, and these are typically only those tied to a bank or lender and apps without tap-and-go payment capability.

Apple’s mobile devices come with the Wallet app already installed. There are very few digital wallets available in Apple’s app store, and these are typically only those tied to a bank or lender and apps without tap-and-go payment capability. Payment system: When you use a card in the Wallet app to pay for something, it is set by default to use the Apple Pay payments system for the transaction. You can change this for certain ‘dual-access cards’ to the eftpos system (which may allow you to choose cheque or savings instead of the default of credit).

When you use a card in the Wallet app to pay for something, it is set by default to use the Apple Pay payments system for the transaction. You can change this for certain ‘dual-access cards’ to the eftpos system (which may allow you to choose cheque or savings instead of the default of credit). Hardware: Only the Wallet app has access to the hardware (the NFC antenna) that allows tap-and-go payments. This is why you can only typically use Apple’s Wallet app if you have an iPhone and want to pay with your phone, although Apple says this enhances users’ security, among other reasons.

Samsung phones and devices

You may be restricted to only using the Samsung Pay wallet, depending on the age of your device.

Digital wallet: It could be possible to use different digital wallets for tap-and-go payments, depending on the model of phone you own. For example, as Samsung phones are Android phones, you may be able to download and use Google Pay as a digital wallet.

Payment system: Samsung Pay is the name of the wallet and the payments system it uses.

Hardware: However, newer phones that have Samsung Pay downloaded as its default wallet may only allow Samsung Pay wallet access to its NFC antenna, according to Australian Government research. So if you own one of these devices, you may not be able to use cards stored in other wallets for tap-and-go payments.

Google phones and devices

You may be able to use a range of other digital wallets with tap-and-go payments, as well as Google’s own Google Pay.

Digital wallet: Google phones usually come with Google Pay. Google phones do have a wider range of digital wallets available than the other major phone manufacturers, according to the Australian Government’s recent major report.

Payment system: Google Pay is the name of the wallet and the payments system of the wallet.

Hardware: Google permits other apps to access their NFC antenna. Therefore, while you could choose to use Google Pay to upload your cards and tap-and-go payments, you may also be able to do this with other wallet apps.

Garmin and Fitbit

Garmin Pay, and Fitbit Pay also only allow their own digital wallets to access the hardware necessary for contactless payments, according to the Australian Government’s recent report. So if you own one of these devices, you may not be able to use cards stored in other wallets for tap-and-go payments.

Does using a card stored in a digital wallet cost more than using a physical card?

Whether or not using a digital wallet or mobile wallet costs more than using a physical card for purchases depends on a few things, but in some cases, yes, it could cost you more. This could happen as you may not be able to choose between credit or debit functions on your card if you pay via a mobile device. You may only be able to use credit. Not only does that mean every purchase could add to your credit card debt, this could also result in you paying more for the item in the form of a ‘credit card surcharge’ added on to the bill. This is usually between 1% and 2% of the purchase price. Not all business owners apply the surcharge. However, you may be able to set specific cards in your wallet to use other payment methods if you have the right kind of card.

More information: Using a payment method stored in a digital wallet could potentially cost the merchant (the business owner) more than if you choose to use a physical card, according to the Australian Government’s Mobile Payment and Digital Wallet Financial Services report, released in December. If the merchant decides to pass on the costs to you, then you may have to pay a credit card surcharge (or similar) on top of the purchase price. That’s because of a quirk in the way the payment system framework has developed, and something the government changes are hoped to fix. Currently, when you use a mobile phone to pay for something, payment machines can only automatically select an “international credit card network by default”, according to payment system eftpos CEO Stephen Benton. These credit card networks typically charge higher merchant fees than other options, Mr Benton states, which the business owner can pass on to you. But when you use other forms of payment, such as ‘tap-and-go’ using a physical credit card, the merchant can program their payment machine to choose a cheaper payment system (which is called least-cost routing or LCR). “Mobile payments technology in Australia has not been updated for least-cost routing,” Mr Benton states. More details about the proposed changes are expected to be released in early 2022.

Cover image source: palidachan/Shutterstock.com