How many shops to collect the full $1,200 worth of Woolworths Bricks?

New toys that customers can collect and build into a mini supermarket will be available at some Woolworths checkouts from today. Canstar crunched the numbers and found how many shops it would take a family to build the full set.

Woolworths Bricks will be available for collection from the supermarket’s stores and online from today, across all states and territories except for New South Wales and the ACT.

Customers in those parts of the country will have to wait two weeks until 22 September, as the supply of food and everyday goods takes priority in locked-down regions, but the end date of the promotion will be extended for them so they have access to the collectables for the same amount of time as other states, stock supply permitting.

Customers who do have access to the promotion can collect a Woolworths Brick pack with every $30 spent, to build their own version of a mini Woolworths supermarket.

With a total of 40 packs available, households would need to spend at least $1,200 to get the full collection. They could spend more to buy items such as individual figurines for $3, or a toy delivery truck for $10.

Assuming customers got lucky and managed to collect the full 40 packs with no duplicates, Canstar research analysts crunched the numbers and found it would take a household of four at least seven shops to collect the full range, assuming they spent the average weekly amount of $187 on groceries, which is based on the latest grocery bill research from Canstar Blue*.

A larger household of five or more people would take at least five shops, but it would take a three-person household at least eight shops, and a two-person household at least 10 shops to get the full collection, according to the average grocery bill survey data.

Canstar money expert Effie Zahos said groceries were the biggest expense for many Australians in lockdown while their movement outside the home is restricted.

“Aussies are already spending more at the checkout, so Woolworths is probably looking to increase their market share by persuading shoppers to go there, as opposed to somewhere else, for their groceries,” Ms Zahos said.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures on retail sales showed food retailing saw the largest rise, up 2.3% in July, as coronavirus restrictions in many areas kept households at home, limiting their mobility.

Lockdowns have also led to increases in takeaway food spending, with Pathmatics research from August revealing takeaway orders were up 600% in Australia since the start of the pandemic.

On the environmental front, Woolworths Bricks have been certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) and customers can recycle unwanted collectables to any Woolworths store. The focus on sustainability follows previous scrutiny of the environmental impact of collectable toys offered at major supermarket checkouts under some past promotions.

*Canstar Blue survey research, August 2021.