8 easy ways to save $5,000 in 2022

Are you hoping to save more in 2022? To help you hit the ground running, we’ve rounded up eight easy ways you can save over $5,000. And don’t worry, you don’t have to give up your daily coffee to cash in some new year savings.

1. Cut the cost of your grocery bills

The average Australian household spends $153 a week on groceries, making it one of our biggest ongoing expenses after housing. To cut the cost of your weekly shop, there are a number of different trips and tricks you could try.

Buying home brands, meal planning, opting for ‘imperfect’ fruit and veg, choosing seasonal produce, and checking the price per unit on products are some ways you could save. You could also download a grocery comparison app like Frugl or WiseList. These types of apps compare the price of products at major supermarkets like Woolworths and Coles so you can see which is cheaper for the items you need. Other apps can give you access to the latest supermarket catalogues and other insights. If you can implement some of these tips and are able to save $10 a week on groceries, you could pocket an extra $520 a year.

Potential savings: $520

2. Use an app to score cheap fuel

Another big expense is petrol. One of the easiest ways you can save is by downloading a fuel app like Fuel Map, MotorMouth or Petrol Spy. This will give you up-to-date fuel prices so you can see who’s got the cheapest price in your area.

In a recent month, Canstar’s researchers found that unleaded petrol could vary by about 14.8 cents per litre within the one local government area. The average large family car has a tank capacity of 63 litres, so that would equate to a saving of $9.32 per tank. If you filled up the car every second week, that could save you $242.32 per year.

You could also try the 7-Eleven app, which allows you to search nearby 7-Eleven stations and lock-in the cheapest fuel price for a week.

Potential savings: $242

3. Automate your savings with a round up account

Many banks offer round up features on their transaction accounts. This rounds your purchases up to the nearest dollar and transfers the change to your savings account, so your savings are essentially put on autopilot.

So if you bought a $4.50 coffee each day, your account would be debited $5 and the additional 50 cents would go into your savings account. By the end of the year, you would save $182.50.

Potential savings: $182.50

4. Sell your unwanted things

Whether it’s unwanted furniture, home decor, clothes or electronics, you could make some serious cash by selling your pre-loved items on sites like Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree and eBay.

A recent report by Gumtree found that 87% of Aussies have pre-loved, unwanted or unused items they could sell, with around 21 items per household. According to Gumtree, households could make about $5,300 from selling their unwanted things. Even if you were able to make half that amount, you could stand to earn $2,650.

Potential savings: $2,650

5. Switch savings accounts

Most Aussies keep their cash with one of the big four banks. But at the moment, the most interest you can earn with an ANZ, CommBank, NAB or Westpac bonus savings account is 0.25% for all ages. If you switched to one of the top savings accounts on Canstar’s database, you could earn over five times more.

ING currently offers the top savings rate on our database for customers of all ages at 1.35%. To get the bonus rate, you need to make at least five purchases with an ING card, deposit $1,000 or more into your account and grow your savings each month. Rabobank also offers a 1.35% interest rate but you’ll only earn this rate for the first four months before it drops to 0.25%. Alternatively, if you want to earn interest with no strings attached, you could look for an account with a high base rate. Macquarie currently offers the top base rate on our database at 0.95%, followed by Volt at 0.90%.

Westpac found that its customers had $22,020 in savings on average. If you had a typical savings account with a 0.25% interest rate, you would only earn $55.11 in compound interest on that amount in a year. If you switched to an account with a 1.35% rate, you could earn $299.12 in a year – or $244.01 more.

Potential savings: $244

6. Review your energy bill

The average annual electricity bill is $1,421 in New South Wales, $1,012 in Victoria and $1,240 in Queensland, according to a recent survey from Canstar Blue. To help cut down your bill, there are a few different energy saving tips you could try like swapping to energy efficient light bulbs and washing your laundry in cold water when you can.

It could also pay to compare electricity providers and see if you can get a better deal elsewhere. For example, Canstar Blue recently found that the cheapest electricity bill was $990 in New South Wales, $961 in Victoria and $1,040 in Queensland. So for a Queensland household, that’s a potential saving of $200.

Potential savings: $200

7. Use cashback sites

According to ABC’s War on Waste, Australians spend around $5 billion a year on fashion, an average of $2,000 per person. If you’re looking for ways to save money on clothes, consider trying a no-spend challenge or shopping secondhand. If you don’t think you’ll wear an item more than once or twice, you could also consider borrowing from a clothing rental site. With many tonnes of clothes ending up in landfill each year, this could be a good move for both your wallet and the environment.

If you do buy new clothes, you could try using cashback sites like Shopback and Cashrewards. Cashback sites are paid a commission from partner retailers when you make a purchase through them and part of that commission is then paid to you.

The cashback you get will depend on the retailer and the deals available at the time. On average, though, Cashrewards says customers will receive 7% cashback. So if you spent $2,000 on clothes during the year and were able to get 7% cashback on all purchases, you could pocket $140.

Potential savings: $140

8. Try a money savings challenge

If you can stick with it, another way to save a good chunk of money is by doing a money-saving challenge. A popular challenge to start at the beginning of the year is the ‘52-week challenge’.

You start with saving $1 in week one and then you add an extra dollar to the amount you save each week. For example, in week two you save $2 and so on until week 52 where you save $52. If you keep with it, you’ll save a cool $1,378 by the end of the year.

Potential savings: $1,378

Total potential savings: $5,556.50

Cover image source: Vladimir SukhachevShutterstock.com.