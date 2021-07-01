Snap lockdowns to limit the spread of COVID-19 have returned in most states and territories around Australia, with Greater Sydney in a two-week lockdown and Perth, Brisbane and Darwin among several areas currently in the midst of short-term lockdowns. In response, the government and some banks have put financial assistance measures in place.

ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac have announced financial support options for residents and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown in New South Wales, including by reducing loan repayments and waiving some fees.

Other banks are jumping on board too, offering assistance to NSW customers, and there will also be a financial assistance payment of up to $500 available to some NSW residents from the Australian Government.

Whether you bank with the big four or elsewhere, in Sydney or other locations in lockdown around the country, it could be worthwhile touching base with your financial institutions – from banks to utilities providers to insurers – to see what relief they may be able to provide at this time.

Here are the details of what’s available from the government and big four banks.

How to get the COVID-19 Disaster Payment

Residents living in parts of Sydney and Greater Sydney may be eligible for the Australian Government’s COVID-19 Disaster Payment if they lost income during the lockdown restrictions in June. Those who lost 20 hours of work could receive $325 each and those who lost 20 hours of work or more could receive $500 each.

People must meet all the eligibility criteria to receive the payments, including having liquid assets (e.g. savings in a bank account) of less than $10,000 and losing income from a period of COVID-19 movement restrictions (such as a lockdown) that lasts more than a week. You also generally aren’t eligible if you’re already getting certain other government payments, such as a state-based pandemic payment.

Locations in Sydney eligible for the payment

If you live or work in any of these local government areas and continue to lose income due to the lockdown on at least one day between Thursday 1 July and Friday 9 July you may be eligible for the payment:

Bayside

City of Sydney

Canada Bay

Inner West

Randwick

Waverley

Woollahra

Locations in Greater Sydney eligible for the payment

If you live or work in any of these local government areas and continue to lose income due to the lockdown on at least one day between Sunday 4 July and Friday 9 July, you may be eligible for the payment:

Blacktown

Blue Mountains

Burwood

Camden

Campbelltown

Canterbury-Bankstown

Central Coast

Cumberland

Fairfield

Georges River

Hawkesbury

Hornsby

Hunters Hill

Ku-ring-gai

Lane Cove

Liverpool

Mosman

North Sydney

Northern Beaches

Parramatta

Penrith

Ryde

Shellharbour

Strathfield

Sutherland

The Hills

Willoughby

Wollondilly

Wollongong

To apply for a payment, you can submit a claim through Services Australia, the government agency which administers social security in Australia.

What support are banks offering?

The Australian Banking Association encourages anyone experiencing financial difficulty due to COVID-19 to contact their bank as soon as possible to discuss the options for assistance, which may include waiving fees and restructuring loans. This is what the country’s four largest banks are doing to support their customers:

ANZ

ANZ Group Executive Australia Retail and Commercial Banking, Mark Hand, said the bank was standing by to provide support for customers’ specific needs. The help available to ANZ’s retail customers includes short-term payment relief, waiving of fees, restructuring home loan debt and the option to switch to a fixed rate home loan.

Business customers can also access short-term payment relief on loans and some fees.

ANZ’s call centre for those experiencing financial difficulty is available to call on 1800 252 845.

Commonwealth Bank

Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn said he would encourage anyone who banks with CBA and is facing difficulties to get in touch to find out what support measures may be available. The bank’s COVID-19 support package for NSW retail customers is as follows:

Short-term repayment deferrals

Accessing money you may have available in your redraw facility on your eligible loan

Restructuring your home loan debt

Switching to a fixed rate home loan

Reducing your repayments to the minimum monthly repayment amount

Using money in your Everyday Offset account (if available to you)

CBA has also introduced a freeze on forced sales until September 2021 this year for eligible home loan customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who are struggling with repayments.

The bank also has a range of assistance measures available to its eligible business customers.

CBA’s financial hardship team is available to call on 1300 720 814, and business customers are encouraged to call 1800 314 695.

National Australia Bank

NAB Group Executive for Business and Private Banking, Andrew Irvine, said personal and business customers could get financial support from the bank “wherever they are”. NAB staff would be reaching out to customers impacted by restrictions in areas such as Darwin, New South Wales, Queensland, Perth and the Peel region, he said.

Support available to individual customers includes:

Providing a temporary reduced payment arrangement

Giving a temporary payment break

Where appropriate, restructuring a home loan or consolidating debt to suit different situations

Wellbeing and financial counselling support

NAB also has a suite of support measures available to eligible business customers.

If you need to speak to someone about your financial situation, NAB’s customer care team is available on 1800 701 599.

Westpac

Westpac has announced it is providing financial support to personal and business customers impacted by COVID-19 restrictions in NSW and the Northern Territory. Help for individual customers may include the following:

Credit card repayment and interest rate reductions for a period of time

Home or personal loan repayment deferrals or reductions, interest rate reductions and loan term extensions

Fee waivers across a range of products

Restructuring of debt

Referrals to financial counsellors or other support services

Westpac customer who need financial assistance can call Westpac Assist on 1800 067 497.

If you’re considering taking up one of these financial hardship measures from your bank, it could be worth considering how it could affect your wider financial arrangements, including whether you could afford your full repayments once a repayment deferral or reduction ends. It could be worth seeking professional advice from a suitably qualified financial adviser or counsellor.

The National Debt Helpline is available on 1800 007 007 for people seeking free financial counselling information, advice and referral services.