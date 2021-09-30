How much does puppy school cost?

When can you sign up for puppy school?

Most puppy school programs will welcome your dog once it has received its first vaccination against parvovirus, distemper and hepatitis.This occurs between the ages of 6-8 weeks and is generally considered the point when it’s safe to begin interacting with other dogs.

Puppies typically receive their first booster vaccination at 10-12 weeks, and some puppy schools may require you to wait until this point to enrol, so it is important to check the individual rules before signing your dog up.

Does your puppy need puppy school?

Puppy school is completely optional, however, there can be a number of potential advantages. According to RSPCA Pet Insurance, puppy school can:

Help teach your pup to socialise with other dogs in a controlled setting.

Help familiarise your pup with attending the vet.

Provide a more cost-effective alternative to individual dog training sessions.

Help owners make friends and share knowledge with other owners.

Help limit problem behaviours in dogs later in life – a 2021 study found that dogs that attended puppy training classes before six months of age were less prone to aggression, compulsive and destructive behaviour than dogs who did not.

If you want to give your puppy a strong start, instil techniques for socialising with other dogs and humans, and learn some useful training tips and techniques, then puppy school may be a worthwhile consideration.