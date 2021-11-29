Here are some of my personal favourite pet-friendly apps for animal lovers to keep track of everything from pet sitting and dog walking to places you can take your furry friend.

Australians are a nation of animal lovers, and the COVID-19 pandemic has seen us adopting pets in record numbers. Shelters all over Australia have reported record numbers of dog adoptions, from people seeking to add a new friend to the family, or a companion while working from home.

If you’re a pet owner, there are a number of apps available that can potentially make life easier for you, as you seek to find whether a particular cafe is dog-friendly, what kind of foods might be appropriate for your pet, and even if you can find someone who’s able to check in on them or walk them while you’re not around.

Read on for my personal top five apps for pet owners:

PetCloud offers to connect pet owners with an array of services, from pet sitting at their house or a sitter’s, to doggy daycare, pet taxi services, home visits, dog walking, training, washing and grooming. PetCloud promises pet owners that all sitters and walkers are provided with RSPCA-accredited pet care training, and all applicants are thoroughly vetted (no pun intended) before being allowed to sign up with the service.

PetCloud also features a searchable national directory of dog-friendly cafes, pubs, parks and beaches, so you can enter your postcode and find nearby venues that will be welcoming to your furry friend, if you want them to enjoy a day out with you. Additionally, the app can connect you with adoption services and pet-friendly events in your area, offering a comprehensive range of services for animal lovers.

Price: Free.

The Mad Paws app and website can connect you with people for a variety of services, from overnight pet-sitting at your house or a sitter’s, to doggy daycare, home visits through the day, training, grooming and even dog-walking. Professionals and pet lovers can sign up with the site to offer their services, while owners can connect with people to provide an array of services.

Mad Paws promises that all pet sitters undergo a thorough vetting process before appearing on the site, and that they are selective, with only one in four applicants making the cut. It also promises that you’ll get regular photo updates of how your pet is doing through the day, for your peace of mind and the knowledge that they’re being looked after.

Price: Free.

If you’re unsure whether your pet is getting enough exercise, wondering about its daily activities, or even interested in monitoring it for possible signs of illness or discomfort, then FitBark can potentially help out. The app, which connects to a dog activity monitor (sold separately) gives insights into your pooch’s health. You can use it to monitor your dog’s activity and sleep behaviour, set health goals, monitor a variety of medical issues and even potentially catch early signs of illness and discomfort. You can also link it with your own FitBit or health monitoring device to track health goals together.

Price: Free, but requires purchase of FitBark 2 monitor, costing $78.95 and up at the time of writing.

iKibble

If you’re a dog owner, you may well have found yourself in one of those moments of uncertainty, wondering whether a particular food is safe for your pup. If this is the case, an app like iKibble could help. The app allows you to browse foods in a variety of categories, including dairy, fruit, vegetables and grains, and search for specific foods to find out whether they are safe for your dog. The app also gives general descriptions on the healthiness of some foods, and advice on if, when and how often you can feed them to your dog, and even how to prepare them.

Price: Free.

If you’re wondering what your dog is getting up to while you’re out of the house, then Dog Monitor is a way to check in. The app promises that you can turn any two iOS or Android devices – including phones, tablets, smartwatches or TVs – into a full-featured dog monitor, allowing you to check in with your dog from anywhere. If you’re worried about your dog barking through the day, for example, you can monitor for this and have the app send you alerts for noise.

You can use the app to talk to your pup remotely throughout the day, and even to play a series of pre-recorded commands like “sit” and “stay” in your voice. The app also allows you to check in with a live video stream of your pup, and it has an adjustable light feature, allowing you to see what your dog is getting up to in the dark.

Price: $4.99 on iOS or $8.99 on Android.

