How to select the right dog breed for you

There’s an old saying that a dog is only with you for part of your life, but they are with you for all of theirs. This is often the case, and it means that when choosing a dog, you’ll want to make sure you can offer the optimal setting for them to lead a happy and healthy life by your side.

If you’re wondering how to choose a dog that may be suitable for you and your particular lifestyle and circumstances, then there are some questions you can ask that may help you narrow the search down, or guide you in your choice, specifically:

How much space do you have? How active is your lifestyle? Do you have children in your household Do you want a dog that can tolerate being alone? Do you want a dog that requires little grooming? Would you prefer to adopt or purchase a dog?

It’s important to keep in mind, however, that while it may be possible to select a breed that is known for having the traits you’d like in a companion, each dog has its own personality and may not have the exact traits or temperament expected from its pedigree.

1. How much space do you have?

Whether you live in a house or an apartment might well dictate the kind of dog that could be suitable for you. For example, if you live in a smaller dwelling such as an apartment, without much of a yard, you might consider a small breed or medium breed, as long as you have the ability to take your pup for regular walks, or a nearby dog park to play in. You may also want to consider a breed that doesn’t bark too much, for the sake of your neighbours in an apartment complex.

Dog breeds that may do well in small homes and apartments:

Basset Hounds

Bichons Frise

Boston Terriers

Bulldogs, including French Bulldogs

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

Corgis

Greyhounds

Pugs

Shih Tzus

West Highland Terriers

If you live in a house in the suburbs, or in a more rural setting, then your options will be broader, but you will need to keep in mind the size of your yard and whether it will be big enough for a dog to play, as well as how secure the yard is, in case you have a breed of dog that likes to roam.

2. How active is your lifestyle?

Your choice of dog may be determined by how active your lifestyle is. For example, if you are active and exercise a lot, you may want a dog that can go for runs with you, or will be happy chasing a ball around for hours or playing on the beach. Conversely, if your lifestyle is less active, or if you simply don’t have time to exercise regularly with your dog, you may prefer a breed that does well without as much exercise, and will be happy with just a walk up and down the block or a quick lap around the dog park.

Dog breeds that require a lot of exercise:

Australian Cattle Dogs

Australian Shepherds

Border Collies

Boxers

Cocker Spaniels

German Shepherds

Great Danes

Irish Setters

Kelpies

Samoyeds

Dog breeds that don’t require a lot of exercise:

Basset Hounds

Borzois

Chow Chows

English Toy Spaniels

French Bulldogs

Maltese Terriers

Pekingese

Pomeranians

Saint Bernards

Shih Tzus

3. Do you have children in your household?

If you have children, you will likely want a dog that adapts well to being with families. The good news is that many dogs love being part of a pack, which can include children. When choosing one, though, you will need to go for a dog that will be affectionate and loving and will be able to play gently with children, and likewise one that will be able to tolerate the sometimes boisterous nature of children.

Dog breeds that may do well with families and children:

Australian Cattle Dogs

Border Collies

Boxers

Fox Terriers

Greyhounds

Jack Russell Terriers

Labrador Retrievers

Old English Sheepdogs

Pugs and Puggles

Schnauzers, including Miniature Schnauzers

4. Do you want a dog that can tolerate being alone?

If you work long hours away from home, you may wish to book your dog into a doggy daycare a few days a week. Some dogs become anxious when left alone, and can chew, bark and cause damage around the house. You may, however, favour a dog that will be comfortable by itself through the day.

Dog breeds that can be comfortable being alone:

Chinese Shar Peis

Chow Chows

English Foxhounds

Labradoodles

Miniature Schnauzers

Shiba Inus

5. Do you want a dog that requires little grooming?

Some dogs, especially long-haired varieties, will require regular bathing, clipping, and grooming, which can be time-consuming and expensive. Breeds like Afghan Hounds, Bichons Frise, Collies, Cocker Spaniels, Pomeranians and Schnauzers can all require this kind of attention. Some dogs, especially short-haired varieties, do not require this extensive level of grooming, and can be more suited to an occasional bath and nail clipping.

Dog breeds that do not require much grooming:

Boston Terriers

Bulldogs, including French Bulldogs

Bull Arabs

Bull Terriers

Chihuahuas

Great Danes

Pugs and Puggles

Staffordshire Bull Terriers

Weimaraners

Whippets



6. Would you rather adopt or purchase a dog?

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown periods, many Australian households took on dogs as companions, meaning that rescue dogs were adopted more readily, and purebred dogs went up in price. This means that if you wish to get a dog, whether you choose to buy or adopt, you may need to be prepared to wait longer, or pay more for the breed of your choice.

The RSPCA’s Smart Puppy and Dog Buyer’s Guide has information to consider when adopting or purchasing a puppy, but if you choose to purchase, prospective buyers are encouraged to check if a breeder is a registered member of the Australian National Kennel Council, to check the genetic history of the puppy before purchasing, and to pay a visit to the breeder if possible, to make sure they are not running a puppy farm.

Source: Canstar has reviewed information from a variety of dog breeding and rescue websites to compile the above lists.

Cover image source: Zero Degrees Photography/Shutterstock.com