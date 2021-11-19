Which Australian banks offer Google Pay?

Google Pay allows you to make contactless payments using your Android smartphone or other compatible device. Find out if your bank or financial institution supports Google Pay.

CommBank predicts that digital wallets, like Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, will become the most popular way to pay contactlessly by the end of the year, surpassing in-store tap-and-pay card payments.

If you’re an Android user, it’s likely you will use Google Pay as your digital wallet. Likewise, if you’re an iPhone user or have an Apple Watch, you’ll probably use Apple Pay. For the Android customers out there, how does Google Pay work and which banks in Australia offer it?

What is Google Pay and how does it work?

Google Pay is a digital wallet that allows you to make contactless payments using your compatible phone or device. You can make payments at millions of places in stores and online wherever you see the contactless and Google Pay symbols. You can also use Google Pay to pay for public transport in Melbourne and Sydney using the myki and Opal card readers.

To set up Google Pay, you need to download the Google Pay app from the Google Play Store on a compatible mobile device. If your bank or financial institution supports Google Pay, you can then add your debit or credit card as a payment method. After that, you can use Google Pay to pay in stores and online.

Google says you’ll still get the same benefits that you would get when paying with your physical card. For example, Google says you’ll still be able to earn points or other rewards and you will get the same fraud protection as what you would get when using your physical card.

Does CommBank offer Google Pay?

Yes, CommBank supports Google Pay. CommBank customers can use Google Pay with Everyday Account Smart Access (the Debit Mastercard can be added to Google Pay) and a CommBank credit card.

CommBank also supports Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay. The major bank also offers CommBank Tap & Pay through the CommBank app, which allows you to make contactless payments with an eligible Android phone. You can tap-and-pay purchases in-store under $100. For purchases over $100, you may need to enter your card’s PIN number.

Does ANZ offer Google Pay?

Yes, ANZ supports Google Pay on a number of ANZ credit and debit cards. This includes ANZ Access Visa Debit cards and a range of ANZ credit cards. ANZ also supports Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay.

Does Westpac offer Google Pay?

Yes, Westpac offers Google Pay for eligible debit and credit cards. This includes Westpac Debit Mastercard and a range of Westpac credit cards.

Westpac also supports Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay. In addition, Westpac offers a Westpac Digital Card through the Westpac app, which allows you to shop online, pay bills, make in-app purchases and set up recurring card payments. However, to make in-store purchases, you’ll need to add the card to a mobile or wearable wallet.

Does NAB offer Google Pay?

Yes, NAB offers Google Pay. NAB says its Visa personal and business credit and debit cards are eligible for Google Pay (except NAB Business Payments Card).

NAB also supports Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay. The bank also offers NAB Pay through the NAB app for Android users. This allows you to use your phone to tap-and-pay purchases under $100. For payments $100 or over, you will need to enter your card’s PIN.

What banks offer Google Pay in Australia?

A number of Australian banks and other financial institutions support contactless payments with Google Pay. This includes the big four banks, as well as some neobanks and buy now pay later (BNPL) platforms.

Here’s the full list at the time of writing, according to Google’s website:

86 400

American Express

ANZ

Bank of Melbourne

Bank of Queensland (BOQ)

BankSA

Bankwest

Bendigo Bank

Coastline Credit Union

Commonwealth Bank

Greater Bank

Heritage Bank

HSBC

ING

Klarna

Macquarie Bank

MOVE Bank

NAB

Nium

Novatti

St.George

UBank

Up

Westpac

Wise

Suncorp

Zip

Your bank or payment provider may not support Google Pay on all cards it offers. Check with your provider directly to see whether your specific card can be used with Google Pay, and for any specific terms and conditions that may apply.

