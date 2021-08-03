The Best Investment YouTube Channels

YouTube is so much more than cat videos and fail compilations, it’s actually the second most popular search engine in the world and holds a wealth of knowledge. If you’re looking to expand your investment knowledge, apart from reading Canstar regularly, these YouTube channels could be helpful.

Best for beginner investors: ASX

16,000 subscribers

This YouTube channel brings in guest speakers from all over the country to discuss investing and financial products. Content on this channel ranges from beginner-level tutorials to more in-depth discussions on the economy and market trends.

What do we like about it?

Subscribing to the ASX channel can be a great way to stay on top of the latest news and market updates.

Best for wealth creation: New Money

351,000 subscribers

New Money focuses primarily on shares and trading on the ASX. Following in the teachings of Warren Buffett, host Brandon shares his investment strategies, thoughts on the latest market trends and investment-related how-to guides.

What do we like about it?

Brandon is very enthusiastic about wealth creation and his lively energy comes through in each video. He also has a series of money-saving tips to assist those who are still gathering the funds they need to invest.

Best for market movements: CommSec TV

32,000 subscribers

With daily updates on both the Australian and US markets, CommSec TV is the definition of staying on the pulse. Industry experts also stop in every now and then to share their insights and opinions on market matters. In addition, CommSec TV discusses the hot topics, such as Brexit and the Federal Budget.

What do we like about it?

CommSec TV also host the Executive Series, where they talk to leading Australian organisations to get an insight into the businesses that they operate. This can be a great way to gain a better understanding of a business before investing.

Best for long-term investment strategy: MoneySmart

6,337 subscribers

Produced by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), this YouTube channel offers a range of videos on matters of financial literacy, including investing. The channel offers advice to everyday Australians on making the most of their money.

What do we like about it?

ASIC’s MoneySmart uses relatable examples and simple language to help explain complex investment concepts.

Best for global market news: Yahoo! Finance

637,000 subscribers

Yahoo! Finance claims to be the “largest business and financial news site in the world, with unrivalled access to data and insights.” So although the channel is based in the USA, they provide a global perspective and report on news from around the world.

What we like about it?

Even if you don’t invest in international markets, keeping abreast of the global market trends with Yahoo! Finance could help you stay ahead of the curve.

Best for general finance: Canstar While this is only a sample of the many YouTube Channels covering investing in Australia and around the world, these channels could be a good place to get you started. And as always, you can learn more about investing on Canstar’s own youtube channel which covers everything from Q&As to definitions.

Cover image: GaudiLab (Shutterstock)