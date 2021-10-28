Age Non-smoker Smoker 50-54 years $52.96 $54.47 55-59 years $64.60 $66.78 60-64 years $80.32 $83.16 65-69 years $102.60 $106.14 70-74 years $145.51 $150.57

How much is funeral insurance over the longer term? Source: www.canstar.com.au. Based on level premium funeral insurance policies quoted for the Canstar 2021 Funeral Insurance Star Ratings (May 2021). Based on a $10,000 sum insured amount. Non Smoker is defined as a person who has not smoked in the past 12 months (including e-cigarettes).

Calculating how much a policy is likely to cost over the long term can help when trying to work out of the policy represents value for money. Canstar Research crunched the numbers, to find out how much the average policy would cost a person if they were to live until they were 80 years old and had $10,000 cover. The research found, in general, the total cost you could expect to pay over your lifetime (up to 80-years of age) ranged from $12,166 for a non-smoker in their 70s up to more than $17,000 for a smoker in their 50s.

Average total cost of funeral insurance premiums up to age 80 by age and smoker status