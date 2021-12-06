The sun is expected to set on the name ‘Sunsuper’ in February 2022, when it and fellow Queensland-based super fund QSuper will merge. The deal, which is still subject to regulatory and board approvals, will see Sunsuper’s 1.4 million members rolled into the new entity, to be called Australian Retirement Trust, while QSuper would survive as a brand under the new fund.
Australian Retirement Trust CEO Bernard Reilly outlined how it would work:
- Sunsuper: Current members will be rolled in to the Australian Retirement Trust after the merger date.
- QSuper members who are Queensland Government employees: No change to account arrangements, including Defined Benefit members. The QSuper brand will continue as part of the Australian Retirement Trust.
- New members:
- Queensland Government employees: QSuper will remain the default super fund for Queensland ‘core government employees’ and their families.
- All other new members: super accounts will be created in the new Australian Retirement Trust after the merger date.
Mr Reilly, who is also the current CEO of Sunsuper, said the new name echoed the future direction of the fund, which included attracting members from outside Queensland, too.
“Australian Retirement Trust captures the key elements of our proposed organisation: our fund is for all Australians, no matter where they live or what industry they work in,” he said.
He said the merger was on track for its 28 February, 2022, birthdate pending final Board, regulatory and legislative approvals, and that it was expected that a “post-merger fee reduction” would kick in from the start of the next financial year on 1 July.
Members of QSuper or Sunsuper who would like more information are advised to contact their super fund. The fund states that a ‘Significant Event Notice (SEN)’ would be sent to members in January, which would confirm the merger date and “outline the key information you need in relation to what the merger means for you”.
