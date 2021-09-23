Our Savings Award spotlights the institution found to provide the strongest combination of savings accounts and excellence in its term deposit offering.
Our researchers assessed providers based on the price and features of their savings products and tools. The Award is given to the institution found to provide the strongest combination of products across savings accounts and term deposits. Canstar’s methodology considers a number of categories, including flexible savers, regular savers and term deposits.
After assessing 32 customer-owned institutions, Canstar has named its Savings Award winner.
2021 Savings Award Winner
Customer-Owned Bank of the Year – Great Southern Bank
Great Southern Bank (formerly CUA) offers a suite of competitive high-interest savings products and has taken out this award for the seventh year in a row. For example, its Home Saver account allows customers to earn up to 0.95% p.a. if they deposit a total of $2,000 or more into their linked transaction account and make five or more eligible purchases with their Visa debit card each month.
Great Southern Bank’s term deposits also performed above average. At the time of writing, the bank offers terms between one month and five years, with interest paid monthly, annually or at maturity (depending on the selected term).
For more information about how the individual Awards were determined, read the Savings Award methodology.
