More and more people are talking about the investing platform Pearler. But what is it and how is it different to other online share trading platforms?

What is Pearler?

Pearler is an investment and financial platform that was founded by three friends in 2018 who wanted to help Australians find financial freedom and simplify their financial lives. The platform is a one-stop shop for investments, savings, loans and insurance from multiple providers. Today, Pealers has over 11,000 investors and close to 20,000 users.

How do you invest with Pearler?

Through Pearler, you can invest in shares, ETFs and LICs. There are two main ways you can invest with Pearler. You can manually select individual stocks or set up auto-investing which automatically buys stocks for you. And if you are not sure where to start with investing Pearler offers portfolio templates that you can directly copy or customise. You can also follow the investing journeys of popular finfluencers, but bear in mind that any investment strategy you follow should be well-thought out, with your needs, goals and circumstances taken into consideration.

What is auto-investing?

Auto-investing, which is available on digital platforms like Pearler, makes pre-programmed investing and trading decisions for users based on algorithms and variables such as age, income, goals, and risk tolerance. Auto-investing could be ideal for investors who prefer a hands-off approach, or are just starting out with investing and may not be confident with making trading decisions.

How does auto-investing in Pearler work?

With Pearler specifically, you can choose the shares that you want to invest in, how much you’d like to invest and how frequently. The last step is to select the strategy that suits your needs. Pearler offer three strategies that you can use:

Lowest shares: This strategy invests in the current lowest performing share in your portfolio. Taking advantage of the cheaper pricing and rebalancing your portfolio without the need to buy multiple shares.

Rebalance portfolio: This strategy allows you to rebalance your pool of assets to a specific percentage that you have determined. Typically, this option is recommended for those with a large amount to invest with.

Equal invest: Is a strategy that invests equally across all shares within your pool. Typically, this option is recommended for experienced investors.

How much does it cost to invest with Pearler?

Pearler charges a flat-rate fee for buying and selling shares, also known as a brokerage fee, of $9.50. However, the platform also waives the brokerage fee for a number of ETFs if you hold them for a year or more. There are no fees to open an account with Pearler, and no maintenance, inactivity or transfer fees.

Who can invest in Pearler?

Australian residents who are over 18 and have a valid form of ID, you will be eligible to sign up for Pearler. However, if you are a foreign resident you can still sign up with Pearler, but you will be charged a $200 account opening fee.