What is Google/Alphabet?
Google had rather humble beginnings, having been created in a garage by two Stanford University PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998. When Google made its IPO in 2004, the pair became billionaires virtually overnight. Google officially became Alphabet Inc after a restructure in 2015. Google is well-known for being a search engine, however, they do much more than that. Google offers services in online advertising technologies, cloud computing, software, and hardware.
How have Google stocks performed?
When Google made its stock market debut, the share price was $64 and over the years it has risen astronomically. Today, to buy a share of Google you’d be looking at paying north of US$2500. Despite the Global Financial Crisis that occurred in 2008 and more recently the market downturn caused by COVID-19, Google’s share price remained strong and was largely unaffected.
How to buy Google shares in Australia?
Google, (stock ticker is GOOG), trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange. To access Google shares you’ll need to find a broker that allows you to trade on the NASDAQ. There are several brokers in Australia that provide access to international shares such as Google. When comparing online share trading brokers you should consider the fees, functions and whether or not the platform is easy to use.
Should I invest in international shares?
There are plenty of benefits to investing overseas, including access to some of the largest companies in the world, like Google, and the ability to diversify your portfolio. Another advantage is the cyclical patterns of overseas markets that, at times, move in the opposite direction of the Aussie share market which can help smooth out your returns. There are a few downsides to be aware of as well, such as the currency exchange fees, the different rules and regulations, Australian tax law, and economic and political threats.
If you are thinking of investing in Google you should first thoroughly research the company to ensure that it aligns with your investment goals and strategy. Also, bear in mind that past performance is not an indicator of future performance.
