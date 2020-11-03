Canstar’s research analysts crunched the numbers and found a hypothetical owner-occupier borrower paying the average rate on our database could save $317 per month and more than $114,000 in total interest by switching to Homestar’s new low rate.

This assumes they had just taken out a $400,000 home loan with 60% LVR, on principal and interest repayments paid over 30 years and that rates remained the same during that time.

Monthly mortgage repayments would be $1,754 for the average rate, compared to $1,437 on the lowest home loan rate, while total interest paid over the life of the loan would be $231,449 compared to $117,258.

Important to note: The results from these calculations assume interest rates remain the same throughout the loan term and exclude the impact of fees, including any application or exit fees that may apply. They should be used as an indication only. The specific details of your loan will be provided to you in your loan contract. It is recommended that you consult your financial adviser before taking out or applying for a loan.