Do you want to live in Sydney, a scenic and famous Australian city that’s home to the Opera House, Darling Harbour and the iconic Harbour Bridge? Renting is one option, and it doesn’t have to be an expensive one. Here are the 20 cheapest suburbs in which to rent, according to experts.

Sydney is the largest city in Australia by population. It’s home to more than 5.3 million people, and Greater Sydney, which stretches from the Central Coast south-west to the Blue Mountains, and south of the CBD to Wollongong and Shellharbour, holds about 64.5% of the population of New South Wales (NSW).

Sydney is touted as the business epicentre of Australia, hosting the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and being described as the ‘number one investment destination’ nationally. So it makes sense, then, that a Sydneysider’s net salary is generally higher than the national average. Sydneysiders earn just over $6,100 a month on average, compared to the national average salary of just over $4,800 after tax, according to Budget Direct’s Cost of Living information. But it is also not a particularly cheap city to live in, with consumer prices almost 5% higher than the Australian average.

And housing is not immune to the inflationary effects of the ‘Emerald City’ or ‘Harbour City’ glow illuminating Sydney. The price of rent has reached a new record high in the city, according to real estate listing website Domain’s September 2021 Rental Report, with the NSW capital city median rent reaching $580 a week for houses and $485 for units. Property analyst company CoreLogic’s September Quarter 2021 Rental Review report puts Sydney’s median rent per week (houses and units combined) at $595.

However, for those thinking of moving to Sydney, there is more to the story when it comes to rent prices. There is a wide gap between the most expensive suburbs to rent and the cheapest, according to CoreLogic. For houses, the most expensive median rent is in the exclusive enclave of Vaucluse, where it costs $2,235. Meanwhile, in the city’s cheapest suburb, Blackett, it costs just $392 to rent a house. For units, the most expensive suburb is Point Piper, at $1,081, while the cheapest is Carramar, at just $329 per week to rent a unit.

Depending on where you decide to set up camp, there’s no doubt that living in Australia’s most expensive capital city to rent could quickly eat into your budget. But you might be relieved to hear there are some suburbs in and around Sydney where the grass is greener (and the board is cheaper). They might be a little further out from the buzz of the city, the harbour views or the sun and sand of the Northern Beaches, though.

Top 20 cheapest suburbs to rent in Sydney

Below we reveal 20 of the most affordable suburbs to rent a dwelling in for the Sydney area right now, according to CoreLogic data, listed by price and suburb. All of the top 20 cheapest dwelling types in Sydney are units at the time of writing.

Carramar – $329 Cabramatta – $330 Canley Vale – $333 Wiley Park – $336 Fairfield – $337 Lakemba – $341 Warwick Farm – $345 Liverpool – $351 Punchbowl – $353 Bradbury – $358 Jamisontown – $359 Mount Druitt – $362 Belmore – $366 Roselands – $366 Leumeah – $367 Merrylands West– $371 Minto – $372 Campsie – $373 Merrylands – $374 Kingswood – $375

