Moving house? To help protect items from damage or loss, you may want to consider transit insurance, including coverage through a contents policy or from your removalist.

Arriving at a new house or apartment after a move only to discover furniture has been broken, glassware chipped, or clothes have gone missing can be a disappointing and costly experience. If you have an existing contents insurance policy, it may include cover to protect your belongings while in transit. If not, there are other insurance options you can consider.

What is transit insurance?

Transit insurance can help provide a level of financial cover for your possessions if they are damaged and/or lost while in transit from your old home to your new one, either within Australia or in some cases overseas. Transit insurance can be purchased as a standalone product from a specialist insurance provider, removalist or freight/shipping company, depending on where you’re moving and the type of cover you are looking for. Some transit insurance policies may include similar coverage to a contents insurance or removalist insurance policy; however, these are different types of insurance and should not be confused with each other.

Alternatively, some contents insurance providers in Australia may include transit insurance as a feature of their policies, so if you have a contents or home and contents policy on your old home, it could be worth checking whether it includes transit cover before you cancel it.

What does transit insurance cover?

The cover provided by transit insurance will differ depending on the policy you have chosen and the provider. It may include cover for:

loss or damage to your goods when being packed and unpacked

loss or damage to your goods when being loaded into or unloaded from a mode of transport (e.g. a removalist’s truck)

loss or damage to your goods while in transit (e.g. caused by road accidents, fires, derailment, theft, impact or malicious damage, as well as grounding of vessels and crashes or forced landings for aircraft)

loss or damage to your goods caused by removalist mishandling

incidental storage costs

alternative accommodation expenses, if required.

The policy may be for an international or domestic relocation, depending on your requirements and the cover you choose.

How can you get transit insurance for moving house in Australia?

Options for insuring your belongings when you move house include contents insurance, removalist insurance, and standalone transit or moving insurance.

1. Contents insurance

Canstar research has found contents insurance policies differ when it comes to cover for your belongings in transit. Some insurance providers do offer a level of cover for your contents if damage or loss is caused by events such as fire, flood, theft or a road accident while a vehicle is carrying your items to your new home. However, exclusions and conditions may apply. For example, some policies may cover the items in transit, but not when they are being loaded and unloaded from the vehicle.

Other policies may not provide cover if you fail to let your provider know about your moving plans, or if you use a removalist that is not deemed to be professional. There may also be an exemption if your belongings are stored in a facility. Some providers may restrict transit coverage, or will only provide this additional cover if you pay a premium. As policies differ, it’s a good idea to read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Target Market Determination (TMD), Key Facts Sheet (KFS) and other important product documentation, and to contact a provider if you have any questions about a policy you sign up for.

2. Removalist insurance

If your current contents policy does not provide cover for your belongings while they are being moved, you can check to see if insurance is available from your removalist. Note that removal companies are not legally required to have insurance to cover you for your belongings, though they may have insurance to cover themselves against legal claims.

The Australian Furniture Removers Association (AFRA) recommends you ensure your removalist is properly qualified to offer you insurance, if you’d like this added protection. For professional removal companies to be accredited by AFRA, they must have public liability, third-party property, motor vehicle and carriers’ legal liability insurance. These types of insurance may provide some cover for your items, should they be damaged or lost as a result of negligence by the removalist, but not due to other events or accidents (such as fire or theft). This is where standalone transit or moving insurance, which can provide some financial protection for your belongings, may be an option.

AFRA-accredited removal companies are authorised to offer transit insurance as part of their service, and it will typically come at an extra cost. This cost will vary depending on the level of cover you take out (e.g. full replacement or value-only cover) and the excess you select, which is the amount you pay the provider if you need to make a claim. If your removalist offers this insurance, they will need to provide a PDS and Financial Services Guide (FSG) regarding the cover. Check these carefully before you purchase the insurance to understand exactly what you are covered for, and whether it will suit your needs and budget.

If you decide to hire a removalist, research your options carefully and ask family and friends for recommendations. It may be a good idea to use a company accredited by AFRA. Removalists who have this accreditation are guaranteed to meet certain equipment, premises and staff training standards, along with carrying certain insurance. You can visit AFRA’s website to search for accredited members.

3. Standalone transit or moving insurance

If you’re not satisfied with the insurance cover on offer from your contents insurance provider or qualified removalist, or if you decide these options aren’t suitable to you, then there are some specialised moving and storage companies who may also offer transit or moving insurance. The price of these policies will depend on a range of factors, including the value you place on your belongings and what circumstances you would like cover for. Before buying one of these policies, it is important to check the PDS and other documentation or contact the provider directly to understand the cover inclusions and exclusions. You may also want to seek quotes from a number of different providers to help you gauge the costs you are likely to pay.

Are any items excluded from cover while being moved?

Some items may be excluded from insurance cover while they are in transit, but this may vary depending on the policy and provider.

Based on desktop research, some Australian contents insurance providers specify they will not cover any loss or damage while in transit to items such as cash, smart cards, phone cards, or documents able to be cashed or traded, and will also not cover items which are excluded from cover elsewhere under the contents policy. These items may include electricals (phones, laptops and so on), building materials, business or trade stock, pets or animals, plants, trees and shrubs, chemicals, pesticides and firearms. Some standalone transit or moving insurance providers may also exclude particular items from cover or restrict the amount of cover on offer.

AFRA specifies there are some items your removalist may not be able to move, such as animals, plants and prohibited or dangerous goods (e.g. firearms). If these items are not able to be moved by your removalist company, then the insurance available for these items in transit will also not be available. Check with your removalist and in your policy PDS for more information.

If you are looking to transport a pet and have a pet insurance policy, it may be a good idea to check whether your transit insurance or pet insurance policy covers your pet, in case they are injured during the move.

How much does transit insurance cost?

If you choose to purchase transit insurance through your removalist or as a standalone product, AFRA says the costs will differ depending on several factors, including:

the level of cover chosen whether you choose ‘full replacement’ or ‘market value’ in your cover the types of belongings you are transporting the distance the belongings need to be transported the method of transportation you’re using to transport the belongings the policy excess.

Coverage options and premium details are available from providers directly, whom you can usually contact either over the phone or online. Many of the key policy terms and conditions such as PDS documents are also generally available from insurers’ websites. If you are using transit insurance provided by an AFRA-accredited removalist, you can contact AFRA for more details.

What if I am moving overseas or back to Australia?

If you are relocating abroad or moving back to Australia from overseas and want to ship your belongings to your new home, there may be transit insurance options available through your chosen shipping, freight or cargo company, or from an insurance company that specialises in international transit cover. You can research transit insurance options online or talk to an insurance broker about policies that may suit your needs and budget.

What about insurance once you are in your new home?

If you have an existing home and contents insurance policy, you will need to contact your insurance provider to notify them you are moving, and to discuss any changes that need to be made to your policy for your new home. For example, you may need to adjust the amount your property is insured for based on its size and location, or if you buy more belongings for your new home. Your existing policy may provide some cover for your belongings for a limited time after your moving date – review your policy documents or check with your insurer for details.

If you don’t have home and contents insurance or are looking to review your cover, consider comparing your options and requesting quotes from different providers. Keep in mind the cheapest policy may not always provide the cover you require, so it is a good idea to read the PDS before making a decision. You can compare home and contents insurance policies with Canstar.

Image source: Milan Ilic Photographer/Shutterstock.com.

This story was originally written by Elise Donaldson.